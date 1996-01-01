bp at a glance

Delivering energy solutions to customers around the world
Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our planet today. We value their expertise and are working hard to build the best team in world energyWorking at bp
Meet the senior team leading thousands of bp scientists, engineers and professionals worldwideBoard and executive team
Sustainability means building a resilient bp: a business that is competitive in all conditions, that recognises the urgency of the climate challenge and plays its part in driving the transition to a lower carbon world.
The transition to a lower carbon future has begun, but it is clear there is not going to be just one low carbon energy answer. We are thinking hard about what the future might hold.
Think ahead with us using our Statistical Review of World Energy and Energy Outlook
We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up investment in low carbon, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions.