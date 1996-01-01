Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. What we do
  3. bp at a glance

bp at a glance

We are an integrated energy business with operations in Europe, North and South America, Australasia, Asia and Africa

Our business model

Delivering energy solutions to customers around the world

More about our business model
Our structure – select a business group
Production & operations
Customers & products
Gas & low carbon energy ‎
A woman managing a meeting in a bp office
Our people

Our people

Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our planet today. We value their expertise and are working hard to build the best team in world energy

Working at bp
Helge Lund (left) and Bernard Looney

A strong leadership team

Meet the senior team leading thousands of bp scientists, engineers and professionals worldwide

Board and executive team

Our beliefs

‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp, building on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us. It comprises three simple beliefs that can inspire each of us at bp to be our best every day
More about our beliefs
Who we are
Our brands

Our brands

Meet the brands bringing traditional and innovative energy to a changing world
1960s Aral service station

Our history

Find out where bp came from and where we are going next

Sustainability

Sustainability means building a resilient bp: a business that is competitive in all conditions, that recognises the urgency of the climate challenge and plays its part in driving the transition to a lower carbon world.

 

Sustainability reporting

The energy transition

The transition to a lower carbon future has begun, but it is clear there is not going to be just one low carbon energy answer. We are thinking hard about what the future might hold. 

 

Think ahead with us using our Statistical Review of World Energy and Energy Outlook

Our transformation

We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up investment in low carbon, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. 

 

Our transformation

Our reports

Find out more about bp and about the energy industry in our comprehensive business reports and expert forecasts
Annual Report and Form 20-F 2021 pdf / 8.3 MB
Sustainability report 2021 pdf / 10.9 MB
Energy Outlook 2022 pdf / 2.6 MB
Statistical Review of World Energy 2022 pdf / 6.1 MB

Also on bp.com

Sustainability report 2021 – photo montage

Sustainability report 2021

Energy Outlook 2023 – identifier

Energy Outlook 2023

Annual Report 2022 – photo montage

Annual Report 2022