Gas & low carbon energy

Integrating our existing natural gas capabilities with significant growth in low and zero carbon businesses and markets, including wind, solar and hydrogen

Gas & low carbon energy (G&LCE) integrates our existing natural gas capabilities with significant growth in low and zero carbon businesses and markets.  We will

 

  • invest in and build renewable energy capacity of 20 gigawatts by 2025 and 50 gigawatts by 2030
  • grow our integrated gas portfolio, including equity gas, LNG and merchant portfolio
  • further develop our bioenergy offer solutions for aviation, marine and heavy-duty transportation
  • create a distinctive position in hydrogen and CCUS, including 10% market share of hydrogen in core markets
  • drive new decarbonization technologies and capabilities to create innovative zero carbon energy solutions.
“We have a growing portfolio of businesses, a robust pipeline of future projects, and confidence in our ability to deliver stable returns, and enhanced value through our integration as an IEC.”

G&LCE businesses:   

Gas businesses
Natural gas has a key role to play for decades to come in getting the world to net zero, and will enable bp to build a customer facing business that integrates across the gas value chain and between the gas and power value chains. bp's current gas businesses produce 1,000 mboed (million barrels of oil equivalent per day) and are in Trinidad, North Africa, Mauritania & Senegal, Middle East, India and Asia Pacific. 
Biofuels
bp Bunge Bioenergia is a joint venture that combines bp and Bunge's Brazilian bioenergy and sugarcane ethanol businesses. The venture operates 11 biofuels sites and has a production capacity of 32 million metric tonnes of sugarcane a year. bp Bunge Bioenergia produces renewable energy from its biofuels manufacturing sites with capability of exporting 1,200GW hours of biopower to the national grid. (Find out more about bioenergy)
Onshore wind
bp operates nine sites in six US states and holds interest in another facility in Hawaii- with a total net generating capacity of 926MW. bp also owns ONYX InSight, an international provider of digital and predictive maintenance solutions to the wind industry. (bp Wind – US site)
Offshore wind
In September 2020, bp and Equinor formed a strategic partnership to develop offshore wind energy in US. bp and Equinor will jointly develop four assets in two existing offshore wind leases located offshore New York and Massachusetts that together have the potential to generate power for more than two million home. (Find out more about offshore wind)
Solar energy
In December 2019, we increased our stake in Lightsource bp to become a 50-50 joint venture. Lightsource bp aims to develop 10GW of solar projects by 2023. The partnership brings together Lightsource’s solar development and management expertise with bp’s global scale, relationships and trading capabilities. (lightsourcebp.com)
Hydrogen and CCUS

Hydrogen and CCUS (carbon capture, usage and storage) will develop new business models and market opportunities, providing decarbonization solutions and services to help our partners and customers reach net zero.


Hydrogen 
By building on our low carbon businesses and our existing capabilities, we intend to capture a 10% share of hydrogen in core markets by 2030. To achieve this, we are accessing new segments, such as the mobility and industrial sectors – including the decarbonization of our own refineries. 


bp is determined to build a leading position in hydrogen through progressing opportunities in Europe, UK, Australia and US. In November 2020, bp and Ørsted signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to work together to build an initial 50 ‎megawatt (MW) electrolyser and associated infrastructure at bp’s Lingen Refinery in north-‎west Germany (find out about our green hydrogen announcement).


CCUS
CCUS is at the heart of our plans to deliver low carbon electricity and energy, and to contribute to our net zero ambition. Through combining low carbon energy with CO­2­ storage as a service, we believe CCUS can play a key role to help hard to abate industries decarbonize and transition.


The CCUS strategy is demonstrated in the Net Zero Teesside project – called H2Teesside, and the Northern Endurance Partnership. bp is leading these partnerships, working with ENI, Equinor, Shell, Total and National Grid.

Careers: Gas & low carbon energy

Our business is diverse and so are the opportunities we offer

Hydrogen

Careers in Hydrogen and CCS

bp is determined to achieve net zero by 2050 or sooner – and hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS) is a key part of this plan
Offshore wind

Careers in offshore wind energy

Offshore wind is a crucial aspect of bp’s strategy and a key component of how we are reimagining energy for people and our planet
Solar and onshore wind energy

Careers in solar and onshore wind energy

As part of our plan to become an integrated energy company, we are providing renewable power, while developing and deploying new technologies to deliver that energy more efficiently

