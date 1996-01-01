Archaea Energy

A bp company turning waste into renewable natural gas – at scale
Archaea maintains a presence in 32 states – including Pennsylvania, California, Michigan, Oklahoma and Tennessee – that capture methane from waste to produce RNG.
Biogas is produced when organic material decomposes in anaerobic conditions. Using proven membrane gas separation technology, biogas can be processed to remove impurities and separate CO2 to produce high-Btu, pipeline-quality RNG, which is a low carbon replacement for traditional fossil fuel-based natural gas.
Sources of biogas for potential RNG production include landfills, animal manure, and separated organic waste. Landfills are the largest of these sources and provide an attractive feedstock for RNG because of their predictable, long-term production profile.
RNG can be used interchangeably with fossil fuel-based natural gas. It is often used as a replacement for diesel fuel in vehicles, for power generation, and as a heating source in buildings. It also has industrial applications and can also be used as a feedstock for renewable hydrogen.
In addition to producing RNG, Archaea is in the early stages of developing carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) capabilities.
Archaea’s facilities collect landfill carbon dioxide (CO2) as part of its renewable natural gas production. Our plants take the landfill gas – primarily methane (CH4) and CO2 that is otherwise managed by a landfill flare – brings it to our facility and processes it to be sold as renewable natural gas. This CO2 is separated from the methane and has the potential to be permanently stored below ground.
Adding a CCS capability to our plants offer a safe, isolated, and effective means to reduce CO2 emissions and make RNG economically competitive for the long term.
In addition to Archaea, bp has separately formed a joint venture, CE bp Renew Co, LLC, with Clean Energy Fuels that has invested nearly $500 million in various anaerobic digester facilities for methane capture at dairy farms in Idaho, South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa.
