What we do

We deliver heat, light and mobility products and services to people across the US in ways that will help drive the transition to a lower carbon future
From IOC to IEC

See how bp's turning our ambition into action

A worker walks down stairs at a platform in the Gulf of Mexico

Production & operations

Production and operations (P&O) brings together our hydrocarbon operations into one business group. It is the operational heart of bp, from where we can produce the affordable hydrocarbon energy and products the world needs – safely, cleanly and efficiently
Employee checking bottles

Customers & products

From coast to coast, bp provides Americans with fuels, lubricants and other offerings essential to modern transportation, including EV fleet charging as well as a growing number of lower-carbon and carbon-neutral products
A picture of wind turbines in a grassy field off a highway with a rich blue sky above

Gas & low carbon energy

We’re integrating our existing natural gas capabilities with significant growth in low and zero carbon businesses and markets, including wind, solar and renewable natural gas
An overhead look at bp's trading floor in Chicago with rows of desks full of people and computers

Trading & shipping

Our traders work with our partners to buy, sell and move energy, integrating our products and services to provide energy solutions for 3,500 North American customers annually
A person views a digital screen while wearing digital reading glasses

Innovation & engineering

From digital to biotech, a net zero future demands pushing boundaries of past thinking and we provide ‘innovation as a service’ to bp and our customers, driving higher returns, and lower carbon
People walking in a shopping mall with graphics of temperature readings on the image

bp ventures

Achieving net zero emissions of greenhouse gases will require the development and scale of a wide range of transformative technologies and business models

