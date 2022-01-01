bp in the US

Energizing America’s economy

We are proud of our 150-year history in the United States, and we’re committed to America for the long term as we transform our company in line with our ambition to reach net zero emissions by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get there too.

bp has a larger presence in the United States than anywhere else in the world, and every major bp global business is active here. Among our more than 65,000 employees in over 65 countries, more than 12,000 work in the US.

We have invested more than $135 billion here since 2005, and bp’s business activities support nearly a quarter million American jobs, contributing about $60 billion to the national economy in 2021.