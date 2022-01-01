Site traffic information and cookies

bp in the US

bp’s commitment to the US dates back 150 years through our heritage companies. Today our purpose is to reimagine energy for people and our planet.
Energizing America’s economy

We are proud of our 150-year history in the United States, and we’re committed to America for the long term as we transform our company in line with our ambition to reach net zero emissions by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get there too.

 

bp has a larger presence in the United States than anywhere else in the world, and every major bp global business is active here. Among our more than 65,000 employees in over 65 countries, more than 12,000 work in the US.

 

We have invested more than $135 billion here since 2005, and bp’s business activities support nearly a quarter million American jobs, contributing about $60 billion to the national economy in 2021.

bp’s activity in the US

Operating in the US

From the Gulf of Mexico to the Pacific Northwest, bp’s operations span many states, where we are relentlessly working to reduce emissions, improve products and create new low-carbon businesses

Community investment

Supporting our communities

We have donated more than $100 million to community programs over the past 5 years.
Advocating for net zero in the US

We're aiming to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get there too