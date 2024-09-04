Here’s how bp thinks about safety

By Fuzzy Bitar Fuzzy Bitar is bp's SVP for HSE & carbon. Safety is paramount at bp, and deeply ingrained in our company’s ethos and operations. Our safety goal is simple: to eliminate all fatalities, life-changing injuries and the most serious process safety incidents. Nothing is more important to us than the health, safety and security of our workforce, the communities in which we operate and our shared environment. We manage all our operating activities and risks through our operating management system. But safety requires more than adhering to protocols and regulations. Written rules and procedures are important – but alone, they are not enough. We’re constantly striving to build a culture where everyone feels safe to speak up when things don’t look right and to learn from others so we can keep improving. Our Safety Leadership Principles define the attitudes, mindsets and behaviors that will help us continue building a culture where safety can thrive. The principles are: We genuinely care about each other.

We will not compromise our focus on safety.

We encourage people to speak up.

We understand how work actually happens.

We learn why mistakes occur and respond supportively.

The truth is, everyone in bp is a safety leader. Every person – regardless of where they sit in the organization – has a responsibility to look after themselves and each other. We know that people will make mistakes. Our approach is to understand why these mistakes occur and what gets in the way of doing our work safely. Our safety journey isn’t static – which is why we’re continuously learning and improving.



“Through continuous improvement and a commitment to a culture of care, we strive to protect our people, the environment, and our operations. Safety is not just a priority at bp; it is a core value that guides everything we do.” Fuzzy Bitar , SVP, HSE & carbon, bp

At bp, when we think about safety, it’s generally in two key areas: process safety, and operational safety. Both are integral to bp’s overall safety performance but focus on distinct aspects of risk management. Let me explain. Process safety Process safety is fundamentally concerned with preventing incidents related to the processing of hazardous substances. It focuses on the design, engineering, and operation of facilities to drive effective risk management. Process safety incidents can have catastrophic consequences, such as explosions, fires, or toxic releases. So, rigorous adherence to process safety protocols is essential to protect people, the environment, and the communities where we operate. At bp, we use the Process Safety Fundamentals set out by the International Association of Oil & Gas Producers (IOGP), which are a set of basic principles that emphasize existing good practices to prevent fatalities.

Operational safety Operational safety, on the other hand, focuses on the day-to-day activities that drive safe and efficient operations, including personal safety. It involves managing risks associated with routine tasks and verifying that employees and contractors follow safe work practices. Key aspects of operational safety include work permits and procedures. It also includes training, so that everyone understands how to execute their safety responsibilities. While operational safety is more focused on individual behaviors and task-specific risks, it is equally important as process safety in preventing incidents. Our bp operations follow the industry standard IOGP Life-Saving Rules to help our employees and contractors easily recognize and understand the rules that help keep us safe.