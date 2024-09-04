4 essential safety rules, from a senior bp leader

Clint McDonald, bp’s vice president of process and operational safety, explains how safety informs every decision at bp, and is a continuous journey.
By Clint McDonald
Clint McDonald is bp's VP of process and operational safety.
Safety is at the heart of everything we do at bp, and it’s the foundation on which we build our success.
At bp, the phrase “safety comes first” is more than a priority. It’s a core part of our culture and informs many decisions, so that everyone here operates with the highest consideration for the safety of our employees, contractors, and the communities we serve. Our operating management system underpins our safety delivery and is embedded into everything we do – from the design of our facilities around the world, to how we execute daily tasks.
In the complex, dynamic and sometimes high-risk energy industry, keeping safety top-of-mind is essential. That’s why, over the years, we’ve built and refined a foundational set of Safety Leadership Principles to build a culture in which safety is truly a force of habit. It’s a constant effort, and there are always new learnings. But here are a few essential safety lessons I’ve learned over my own career:
Effective safety management starts with true, authentic commitment from leadership. Leaders at all levels must demonstrate a visible, authentic commitment to safety – and be accountable for safety performance. This involves not only setting clear expectations, but also modeling safe behaviors and supporting our teams. Safety should always be personal. People trust us with their loved ones each and every day.
We all face risks each day, and the workplace is no different. Each of us needs to be aware of those risks, and the controls necessary to navigate them safely. For bp, that means robust risk assessments, comprehensive operating procedures and checks to make sure all of these remain effective. If a risk doesn’t appear to be managed as it should, or if a new risk emerges, everyone in bp is expected to stop the task.
Nothing is more important than protecting our people. Period. They’re parents, children, friends, spouses, neighbors and community leaders. We understand this deeply.
Being prepared to respond effectively to emergency situations is crucial to minimizing their impact, which is why bp has comprehensive, regularly tested and updated emergency response plans in place. These include clear procedures for evacuation, communication and coordination with local authorities. Confirming that all involved are familiar with these plans and know their roles in an emergency is vital to a swift and effective response.
Our workers experience safety training both in the classroom, and, where their role requires it, with hands-on simulation. In many trainings, we create scenarios so that our teams can fully think through how to safely handle challenges they’re likely to encounter in their roles. The focus on safety training is fundamental – and we’re constantly looking for new ways to evolve it.
The reality is that people will make mistakes. When a mistake occurs, it’s important that leaders try to understand why the mistake happened and respond supportively. We must deeply understand why things go wrong so we can prevent or correct them.
Most mistakes are due to underlying conditions and systems, so understanding the root causes can help us design our tools and activities to reduce mistakes and manage risks.
Safety isn’t just a set of rules or procedures; it’s a fundamental part of who we are. It’s about creating a culture where everyone feels responsible for their own safety and the safety of those around them. Everyone should feel comfortable and empowered to speak up.
We believe that every incident is preventable, but our safety focus is unapologetically on those incidents with high consequence. Our aim is to eliminate all serious process safety events, and all work-related fatalities. This aspiration drives us to innovate, invest in new technologies, and engage with our workforce to build a safer future.
These lessons contribute to our mission of maintaining a safe working environment. But the ultimate arbiters of safety within our company and across our industry remain our people.
When it comes to safety, our aim at its core is very simple: everyone goes home safely at the end of the day.