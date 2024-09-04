4 essential safety rules, from a senior bp leader

By Clint McDonald

Clint McDonald is bp's VP of process and operational safety. Safety is at the heart of everything we do at bp, and it’s the foundation on which we build our success. At bp, the phrase “safety comes first” is more than a priority. It’s a core part of our culture and informs many decisions, so that everyone here operates with the highest consideration for the safety of our employees, contractors, and the communities we serve. Our operating management system underpins our safety delivery and is embedded into everything we do – from the design of our facilities around the world, to how we execute daily tasks.

“When it comes to safety, our aim at its core is very simple: everyone goes home safely at the end of the day.” Clint McDonald , bp VP process and operational safety

In the complex, dynamic and sometimes high-risk energy industry, keeping safety top-of-mind is essential. That’s why, over the years, we’ve built and refined a foundational set of Safety Leadership Principles to build a culture in which safety is truly a force of habit. It’s a constant effort, and there are always new learnings. But here are a few essential safety lessons I’ve learned over my own career:

1. It starts with leadership and clear accountabilities Effective safety management starts with true, authentic commitment from leadership. Leaders at all levels must demonstrate a visible, authentic commitment to safety – and be accountable for safety performance. This involves not only setting clear expectations, but also modeling safe behaviors and supporting our teams. Safety should always be personal. People trust us with their loved ones each and every day. 2. You need to know and relentlessly manage your key risks We all face risks each day, and the workplace is no different. Each of us needs to be aware of those risks, and the controls necessary to navigate them safely. For bp, that means robust risk assessments, comprehensive operating procedures and checks to make sure all of these remain effective. If a risk doesn’t appear to be managed as it should, or if a new risk emerges, everyone in bp is expected to stop the task.

3. There’s no substitute for preparation

Nothing is more important than protecting our people. Period. They’re parents, children, friends, spouses, neighbors and community leaders. We understand this deeply. Being prepared to respond effectively to emergency situations is crucial to minimizing their impact, which is why bp has comprehensive, regularly tested and updated emergency response plans in place. These include clear procedures for evacuation, communication and coordination with local authorities. Confirming that all involved are familiar with these plans and know their roles in an emergency is vital to a swift and effective response. Our workers experience safety training both in the classroom, and, where their role requires it, with hands-on simulation. In many trainings, we create scenarios so that our teams can fully think through how to safely handle challenges they’re likely to encounter in their roles. The focus on safety training is fundamental – and we’re constantly looking for new ways to evolve it. 4. Everyone makes mistakes – the key is to learn from them The reality is that people will make mistakes. When a mistake occurs, it’s important that leaders try to understand why the mistake happened and respond supportively. We must deeply understand why things go wrong so we can prevent or correct them. Most mistakes are due to underlying conditions and systems, so understanding the root causes can help us design our tools and activities to reduce mistakes and manage risks.