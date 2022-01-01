US Impact Report

We have invested more than $135 billion here since 2005, and bp’s business activities support nearly a quarter million American jobs, contributing about $60 billion to the national economy in 2021.
In 2020, we set out our net zero ambition and a new strategy to become an integrated energy company. And in February 2022, we announced that we expect to increase the proportion of capital expenditure in transition growth businesses to more than 40% by 2025 and around 50% by 2030.
Hydrocarbons that can withstand volatility in the market and are connected to nearby, pre-existing infrastructure are “resilient”. Our resilient hydrocarbons business is a key pillar in our transformation into an integrated energy company.
Convenience & mobility is another key pillar of bp’s strategy — and one of bp’s five transition growth engines. In the US, our retail sites span 35 states and service around three million customers daily.
Low carbon energy is the third key pillar of bp’s strategy. We’re rapidly scaling renewables, like solar and offshore wind, and expanding into carbon capture and storage and low carbon hydrogen production.
From the Gulf of Mexico to the Pacific Northwest, bp’s operations span many states, where we are relentlessly working to reduce emissions, improve products and create new low-carbon businesses
We have donated more than $100 million to community programs over the past 5 years.
We're aiming to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get there too