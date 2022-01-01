Site traffic information and cookies

US Impact Report

A United States map with bubbles of pictures where bp operates and the text "US Impact Report Investing in America" and bp's logo
bp has a larger presence in the United States than anywhere else in the world. Every major bp global business is active here. Among our more than 65,000 employees in over 65 countries, more than 12,000 work in the US

 

We have invested more than $135 billion here since 2005, and bp’s business activities support nearly a quarter million American jobs, contributing about $60 billion to the national economy in 2021. 

A headshot of bp America chairman and president Dave Lawler
bp is proud of our 150-year history in the United States, and we’re committed to America for the long term as we transform our company in line with our ambition to reach net zero emissions by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get there too.David Lawer,chairman and president, bp America
Our strategy

 

From IOC to IEC

 

In 2020, we set out our net zero ambition and a new strategy to become an integrated energy company. And in February 2022, we announced that we expect to increase the proportion of capital expenditure in transition growth businesses to more than 40% by 2025 and around 50% by 2030.

A graphic of bp's strategy for going from an IOC to an IEC
Resilient hydrocarbons

 

Hydrocarbons that can withstand volatility in the market and are connected to nearby, pre-existing infrastructure are “resilient”. Our resilient hydrocarbons business is a key pillar in our transformation into an integrated energy company.

An icon of an offshore platform with the text "resilient hydrocarbons" against a green background
Convenience & mobility

 

Convenience & mobility is another key pillar of bp’s strategy — and one of bp’s five transition growth engines. In the US, our retail sites span 35 states and service around three million customers daily.

An icon of a city with the text "Convenience & mobility" against a dark green background
Low carbon energy

 

Low carbon energy is the third key pillar of bp’s strategy. We’re rapidly scaling renewables, like solar and offshore wind, and expanding into carbon capture and storage and low carbon hydrogen production.

An icon of wind turbines with the text "Low carbon energy" on a yellow background

Energizing America’s economy

Map of BP's activity in the US

Operating in the US

From the Gulf of Mexico to the Pacific Northwest, bp’s operations span many states, where we are relentlessly working to reduce emissions, improve products and create new low-carbon businesses
Group of people looking at a project

Supporting our communities

We have donated more than $100 million to community programs over the past 5 years.
Dome of the Washington state capitol building

Advocating for net zero in the US

We're aiming to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get there too