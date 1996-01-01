Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. What we do
  3. Customers & products

Customers & products

In customers & products (C&P) we're innovating with new business models and service platforms to deliver ‎the future of mobility, energy and services for our customers

 

Convenience and mobility is a key pillar of bp’s strategy – and one of bp’s five transition growth engines. In the US, our sites span 35 states and service around 3 million customers daily.


We’re aiming to double earnings from global convenience and mobility businesses by 2030 – increasing from around $5 billion in 2019 – while delivering returns in the range of 15-20%. For that same time frame, we’re aiming to increase customer touchpoints to 20 million.

On the left side of the image is a bp station, and on the right side is an Amoco station

Our US brands

Different personalities, one purpose. Each of our brands has its own heritage and personality, but they all have one thing in common – they all symbolize, embody or provide tremendous energy
A picture of a fuel truck at the end of an airplane's tail

Air bp

We’re fuel specialists, engineers, technicians, operational specialists, risk managers, and sustainable fuel experts. But we’re also one of the world’s largest aviation suppliers. We’ve been innovating and shaping the aviation industry for more than 90 years
Three cars charge at bp pulse superchargers

bp pulse

The demand for electric vehicle charging is growing, and bp Pulse is helping build America’s EV charging infrastructure. bp pulse is at the heart of bp’s transition into an integrated energy company – providing the energy the world needs today, and tomorrow

Products and services

Find a product and service from one of bp's many businesses and brands in the US.

Learn more
Download convenience & mobility fact sheet
A picture of a bp gas station pumps with a car pulling out onto a road next to the fuel station

Discover more

bp future of mobility

What we do

bp in the US