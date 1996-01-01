In customers & products (C&P) we're innovating with new business models and service platforms to deliver ‎the future of mobility, energy and services for our customers

Convenience and mobility is a key pillar of bp’s strategy – and one of bp’s five transition growth engines. In the US, our sites span 35 states and service around 3 million customers daily.



We’re aiming to double earnings from global convenience and mobility businesses by 2030 – increasing from around $5 billion in 2019 – while delivering returns in the range of 15-20%. For that same time frame, we’re aiming to increase customer touchpoints to 20 million.

