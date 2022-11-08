Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

A montage of images from bp global operations

3Q projects and progress

From a big move in biogas to accelerating the electric vehicle revolution with new partnerships, we made progress right across the company

Find out more
Key documents
Statistical Review of World Energy pdf / 6.1 MB
Annual report pdf / 8.3 MB
Net zero ambition report pdf / 8.4 MB
Energy Outlook pdf / 2.6 MB
3Q 2022 results pdf / 420.1 KB
Sustainability Report 2021 pdf / 10.9 MB
bp strategy in brief ‎–‎ from IOC to IEC pdf / 2.5 MB
Country websites
United States
United Kingdom
India
Germany
Australia
Full bp worldwide listing
Frequent searches
Careers at bp
Supplying to bp
Statistical Review of World Energy
News
Dividend information
Gas and credit cards (US)
Contact information
Signing ceremony

Green hydrogen at scale

We've signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Mauritania under which we will deliver an innovative programme exploring the potential for large-scale production of green hydrogen in the country
A montage of images from US biogas company, Archaea Energy

Accelerating bioenergy

We've signed an agreement to buy renewable natural gas producer Archaea Energy in a disciplined deal that boosts bp’s bioenergy growth engine, offers value-growth potential for shareholders and supports our net zero ambition
Montage of images from around bp

Backing Britain

We’re in action on the challenge to boost home-grown energy and cut emissions. And in the process, we’re supporting new industries, new jobs and new skills

Reimagining energy

Find all the latest news and features on how we’re delivering for today while transforming for the future
Start browsing
Neon electricity sign
#bpnetzero

Net zero by 2050

“The world’s carbon budget is finite and running out fast; we need a rapid transition to net zero” 

Bernard Looney, chief executive officer

Our purpose
Our strategy
Net zero updates

Careers

bp is a global company offering an exciting world of opportunities. With people working in hundreds of different roles, we've got career choices to suit everyone

Search and apply

Energy economics

The Energy Outlook makes projections to 2050 and beyond, while the Statistical Review provides historic data on world energy markets

Quick links
Energy Outlook 2022
Statistical Review of World Energy 2022
Energy economics

Investors

Get dividend information, review financial results, download the annual report or find out how to invest in bp

Quick links
Annual General Meeting
Annual report
Net zero ambition report pdf / 8.4 MB
Dividend
Quarterly results
Financial calendar

Press releases

first
previous
1 of 349
next
last