Fields of dreams: The giant reserves fuelling bp’s growth

Giant fields are the powerhouses of global energy supply. For bp, these vast underground reservoirs holding hundreds of millions, even billions, of barrels of oil and gas are more than just big numbers on a spreadsheet. They are where we have extensive operational expertise solving giant field challenges, and where we have forged strong relationships over decades with some of the world’s biggest energy-producing nations. And, they are where we have tested, proved – and continue to improve – some of our leading production-enhancing innovations.

bp is involved in – either through operatorship, joint venture, or technical support for – five of the world’s top supergiant oil and gas fields. What’s more, these fields are smart investments. Their size means they offer the scale to grow fast. A small advance in technology or a new way of working can unlock millions of extra barrels.

Take a look at some of the giant fields where we are helping to meet growing demand for energy and, at the same time, grow long-term value for shareholders.

