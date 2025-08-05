Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. What we do
  3. Our strategy at work

We have reset bp to grow long-term value for our shareholders.

Learn more about how we are putting our strategy into action, as we supply countries, companies and customers with the energy they need today and tomorrow.

A reset bp

Progress at a glance

Click on the icons below to see the progress we’re making on our plans.

Major project start-ups

bp-oil-and-gas-pictograms-bp-green-
5
so far in 2025

Upstream production

bp-oil-and-gas-pictograms-bp-green-
2.3m
boe/d, up 3% quarter on quarter

Oil and gas exploration

bp-oil-and-gas-pictograms-bp-green-
10
discoveries so far in 2025

Refining availability

refinery green
>96%
in 1H 2025, up 3% on first-half 2024

Upstream plant reliability

refinery green
>96%
in 2Q 2025, ahead of target

bp divestments

Handshake green
~$3bn
expected from YTD completed or signed agreements

“We have a brilliant team at bp and an ambitious growth plan. Make no mistake, we are focused on delivery and doing so at pace.”

Read more from our CEO, Murray Auchincloss

Growing the upstream

We are starting up projects that provide cash flow and returns today while paving the way to grow our business in the future. We are increasing planned investment in our upstream oil and gas business by around 20% to $10 billion a year through 2027 in order to grow and strengthen our portfolio, while always maintaining safety as our priority.

We want to be the partner of choice for countries, helping them to create value from their resources while meeting the demand for more oil and gas.

In action it means: 10 new major projects scheduled to start up between 2025 and the end of 2027, and a further eight to 10 by the end of 2030, as well as accessing discovered resources and refreshing our exploration hopper.

Cypre subsea trees in the fabrication yard in Trinidad
Oil and gas projects
Helping to meet rising demand
giant-fields
Giant fields
Fuelling production growth in four key regions

Focusing the downstream

We want to be a leader in mobility and first choice for our customers. We are reshaping our portfolio and reallocating capital to drive growth. For example, we expect to see increasing demand for fuels and EV charging, and we are integrating to serve customers more efficiently, no matter what they drive.

In refining, we are consistently working to improve refining availability – up to 96% in 1Q 2025 from 94% in 2024.

In action it means: Progressively focusing our portfolio around bp’s core positions, with expected returns of more than 15% – while also delivering $2.0 billion structural cost reductions across our downstream portfolio.

Gelsenkirchen refinery in Germany
Refining
Engineering reliability

Disciplined investment

We are selectively investing in the transition with an intense focus on delivering competitive returns.

In action it means: A low carbon energy business that uses cost-efficient, capital-light platforms and partnerships. Significantly reducing planned bp capex into transition businesses by over $5 billion p.a. out to 2027, and planning annual structural cost reduction of more than $0.5 billion in low carbon energy by 2027.

Carbon emissions from industry
CCUS
Building new projects in Teesside
Impact solar project in Texas, US
Solar
Seeking a partner to maximize value

Take a look at how technology and partnerships are helping to accelerate progress of our reset strategy

👇

Technology

Driving performance, delivering our strategy

Technology is key to our next wave of growth and the delivery of our strategy.

Here are some of the ways it’s driving value and returns for bp as an integrated energy company.

“The goal of our reset strategy is very clear: to grow long-term value for our shareholders. Delivery means executing the plan with financial discipline, clear accountability and a strong commitment to safety.”

Kate Thomson, bp chief financial officer

Delivering in partnership

bp is a trusted partner of countries and corporates worldwide.

These collaborations are helping us to build value, win bids, and pool expertise and risk.

All in service of our strategy as we help to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow.

By working with others, we do more. Here are some examples.

The Mars Rover
Space Act Agreement
Sharing technical expertise with NASA
Find out more
Castrol data centre liquid cooling technology
Data centre cooling
Collaborating to deliver solutions
Find out more
Valaris drillship in the Mediterranean Sea
bp-ADNOC joint venture
Joining forces in Abu Dhabi and Egypt
Find out more
TANAP pipeline
Pipeline partnership
Apollo invests in bp pipelines (TANAP)
Find out more

In the media

Pipeline
Video

bp CEO: ‘Focused on delivering’

CNBC logo on button
Watch
Murray
Article

Increasing value for shareholders

The Times
Read
press-1
Article

bp CEO plots a ‘hard reset’

Fortune logo
Read
Award-winning tech

Our Fischer Tropsch (FT) CANS™ technology, co-developed with Johnson Matthey, enables the production of synthetic kerosene from various feedstocks, such as waste biomass, which can be blended with conventional jet fuel to create sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

The technology has been chosen for use at the proposed FT SAF-producing plant in Louisiana, planned to be the world’s largest.

FT CANS™ also won the best catalyst technology category at the Gulf Energy Information Excellence Awards.

Aircraft refuelling
What is a digital twin?

Digital twins are sophisticated virtual 3D models that leverage advanced technology to connect offshore assets with comprehensive data, providing insights into their functionality and performance.

They enable remote monitoring and support operations – from routine maintenance to complex engineering.

On our Argos platform, one of the world’s most digitally advanced, the digital twin has made a particular difference with corrosion inspections, a critical task for all operations in the salty Gulf of America waters.

Waves of sound

bp’s seismic technology is helping us to increase reserves, manage reservoirs, improve well planning and manage production.

Today, the seismic data we are using is better quality, it’s quicker to acquire and there’s more detail than previously.

A member of the bp subsurface team analyses seismic readings in the Hive, Houston
How are we using AI?

bp is harnessing the power of AI to help boost our operations, solve challenges and improve productivity.

For example:

  • Our generative AI Wells Assistant platform gives our teams access to 100 years of bp data, providing quick answers to nearly any query about wells, saving thousands of hours.

  • bp-developed Optimization Genie helps to uncover opportunities to boost oil and gas production. At the Atlantis hub in the Gulf of America, it’s contributed to increases of ~2,000 barrels per day.

Digital in action
New joint venture

bp and JERA Co., Inc. plan to combine their offshore wind businesses to form a new, equally owned joint venture that will become one of the largest global offshore wind developers, owners and operators.

Called JERA Nex bp, the JV is set to have a balanced mix of operating assets and development projects with a total of 13GW potential net generating capacity.

An offshore wind farm
Portfolio shift

As part of our strategy to focus our downstream portfolio, bp has agreed to sell our Netherlands mobility and convenience (M&C) and bp pulse businesses to Dutch energy company Catom. The deal includes ~300 retail sites, 15 EV hubs, and the associated fleet business.

In Austria, we announced plans to divest our M&C operations, including >260 retail sites, EV infrastructure and its stake in the Linz fuel terminal.

Both support our $20bn divestment programme.

bp’s Geffense Barriere mobility and convenience service station in Geffen, the Netherlands
New UK charging and convenience hub

bp has opened its first EV charging and convenience hub in the UK.

At a bp site in Hammersmith, London, fuel was replaced with five ultra-fast bp pulse 300kW chargers, each capable of charging two cars simultaneously.

A redesigned convenience store, with an upgraded wildbean cafe and M&S Food store, caters for EV drivers and customers on the go.

This all-electric charging hub at bp Cromwell Road is part of our broader strategy to evolve our mobility and convenience network across the UK.

The bp pulse charging and convenience hub in London
bp launches strategic review of Castrol

bp is carrying out a strategic review of its Castrol business, a leading and trusted global lubricants brand.

Castrol markets premium products in more than 150 countries, serving customers and consumers in the automotive, marine, industrial and energy sectors.

The strategic review will consider all options with a focus on value creation. Proceeds from any potential transaction that may arise as a result of the review will be allocated to strengthening bp’s balance sheet.

A Castrol customer
New production

We are growing our oil and gas production, including in the Gulf of America and Azerbaijan.

In the Gulf of America, we have made good progress on our sixth operated hub. Expected to start in 2029, Kaskida will have the capacity to produce 80,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

The project unlocks the potential future development of 10 billion barrels of discovered resources across the Paleogene.

bp platform workers in the Gulf of America
New discoveries

This year, we have made 10 new discoveries, including our largest in 25 years in Brazil.

Other discoveries took place in Egypt, Trinidad and Tobago, the Gulf of America, and more. These are part of a programme to drill around 40 wells over the next three years.

Our head of subsurface, Ariel Flores, shares how the team’s discoveries and partnerships are helping to grow production and value. Read more.

Deepwater drilling