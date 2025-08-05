Our strategy at work

We have reset bp to grow long-term value for our shareholders.
Learn more about how we are putting our strategy into action, as we supply countries, companies and customers with the energy they need today and tomorrow.
We are starting up projects that provide cash flow and returns today while paving the way to grow our business in the future. We are increasing planned investment in our upstream oil and gas business by around 20% to $10 billion a year through 2027 in order to grow and strengthen our portfolio, while always maintaining safety as our priority.
We want to be the partner of choice for countries, helping them to create value from their resources while meeting the demand for more oil and gas.
In action it means: 10 new major projects scheduled to start up between 2025 and the end of 2027, and a further eight to 10 by the end of 2030, as well as accessing discovered resources and refreshing our exploration hopper.
We want to be a leader in mobility and first choice for our customers. We are reshaping our portfolio and reallocating capital to drive growth. For example, we expect to see increasing demand for fuels and EV charging, and we are integrating to serve customers more efficiently, no matter what they drive.
In refining, we are consistently working to improve refining availability – up to 96% in 1Q 2025 from 94% in 2024.
In action it means: Progressively focusing our portfolio around bp’s core positions, with expected returns of more than 15% – while also delivering $2.0 billion structural cost reductions across our downstream portfolio.
We are selectively investing in the transition with an intense focus on delivering competitive returns.
In action it means: A low carbon energy business that uses cost-efficient, capital-light platforms and partnerships. Significantly reducing planned bp capex into transition businesses by over $5 billion p.a. out to 2027, and planning annual structural cost reduction of more than $0.5 billion in low carbon energy by 2027.
Driving performance, delivering our strategy
Technology is key to our next wave of growth and the delivery of our strategy.
Here are some of the ways it’s driving value and returns for bp as an integrated energy company.
bp is a trusted partner of countries and corporates worldwide.
These collaborations are helping us to build value, win bids, and pool expertise and risk.
All in service of our strategy as we help to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow.
By working with others, we do more. Here are some examples.