Our strategy at work

We are starting up projects that provide cash flow and returns today while paving the way to grow our business in the future. We are increasing planned investment in our upstream oil and gas business by around 20% to $10 billion a year through 2027 in order to grow and strengthen our portfolio, while always maintaining safety as our priority.

We want to be the partner of choice for countries, helping them to create value from their resources while meeting the demand for more oil and gas.

In action it means: 10 new major projects scheduled to start up between 2025 and the end of 2027, and a further eight to 10 by the end of 2030, as well as accessing discovered resources and refreshing our exploration hopper.