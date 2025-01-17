Cool running: Castrol’s solutions for data centre energy efficiency

How is Castrol helping customers with data centre cooling?

We work with our customers at every stage, from before construction begins through to supplying the liquid cooling products they need.

Moving from air cooling to liquid cooling is a big shift and requires changes to the way data centres have been built. Traditionally, the IT, electrical and mechanical infrastructures were built and maintained separately, but liquid cooling requires integration among all these parts – as well as bespoke solutions depending on the location and needs of the centre. For example, a data centre in Norway will have different cooling needs than one in Texas. A centre in Japan may need to go through earthquake testing, while one in the southeast of the US will likely need to be designed with hurricanes in mind.

We’re already working closely with partners across the industry, including chip and server manufacturers, and companies such as Dell, Supermicro, Submer and Hypertec to develop, test and deliver solutions that work for our customers’ needs.

Just as importantly, we have developed a range of liquid cooling solutions for the two main types of cooling: immersion and direct liquid cooling.

Immersion cooling uses fluids with a very low electrical conductivity so that electrical equipment can be safely submerged without causing a short circuit. The fluid – which is oil-based – takes heat away from the hardware to a heat exchanger, where it can be transferred and utilized elsewhere.

Direct-to-chip cooling doesn’t immerse the entire server and targets the heat-producing parts of the hardware to remove heat.

Both types of cooling help to not only reduce the energy required to run but, ultimately, the bottom line.

Watch this film to find out more about the Castrol Liquid Cooling Centre of Excellence in the UK.