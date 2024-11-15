Engineering energy for today and tomorrow

Keeping gas flowing MEDHAT HEGAZI Keeping gas developments running safely and reliably requires constant monitoring and maintenance. That’s the challenge facing Medhat Hegazi, an integrity, inspection and fabric maintenance squad lead at bp’s West Nile Delta (WND) development, off the coast of Egypt in the Mediterranean. Medhat and his team work to support the safe and efficient operation of the equipment used at bp’s five fields across the WND development, helping to meet production targets while working to minimize downtime and assess risks. “We use technology as much as possible, especially for routine inspections,” explains Medhat, who is based in Cairo. “For example, drones assist us in gathering data, including methane measurements, while also helping to keep personnel away from potentially hazardous areas.” The WND development was bp’s first operated asset in Egypt. Since it began operations in 2019, it has contributed to increasing energy supply in Egypt. This year, bp and ADNOC agreed to form a new joint venture to focus on the development of gas assets in Egypt. “The West Nile Delta’s operations are designed to maintain high reliability and efficiency rates,” says Medhat. “Engineering plays a crucial role in our efforts to ensure production continuity.”





Maximizing production DINA MENDES The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Phase 1 mega gas development off the coasts of Mauritania and Senegal is one of bp's largest and most complex projects ever. With so many moving parts, delivering LNG to the market on time and at the required volume will be a major challenge when the development starts up. That's the job of engineer Dina Mendes and her team, who are responsible for managing the delivery of gas from reservoir to the LNG carriers for export. When production starts, the development is expected to produce up to 2.4 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) a year. "Our focus is on setting up the tools, processes and integrated ways of working to deliver year on year. My team and I have an exciting challenge ahead to maximize value to our partners and host countries, while keeping safety as our first priority," says Dina, who was born in Angola and moved to the UK in 2017. "This project is unique on so many fronts, from the fact that the development is solely offshore, to its cross-border location. For so many of the things we are doing here, there is no precedent to call on – that's what makes it so exciting."