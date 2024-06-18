Engineering a more diverse energy future

Subsea solutions

As a teen, a career in engineering wasn’t really on Ila’s radar. That changed after a trip to Newcastle University, when she visited the engineering department while she was still in school.

“Up until that point, I didn’t intend to go to university, and I also didn’t really understand the difference between mechanical, chemical or electrical engineering. That exposure really turned on a light and led me to study mechanical engineering,” she says.

Ila is now vice president of subsea. Her team is working on projects like the cutting-edge Greater Tortue Ahmeyim ultra-deepwater gas development in Mauritania and Senegal, and is operating and maintaining bp's subsea production systems.

Over the course of her nearly 30-year career, she has held a range of roles and worked in countries around the world, including Angola, Egypt, France and the US. She first joined bp in 1996 in the North Sea region, where she was often the only woman posted offshore.

“I think it’s really important that we see female role models or diverse role models in the organization,” says Ila, who is based just outside London. “One aspect of my role as a manager is to identify and create an inclusive and supportive environment. Making sure that everyone feels welcome, included and able to do their best work.”

While the majority of their work remains focused on oil and gas, the subsea team has recently also got more involved in bp’s lower carbon energy work. They use their subsea skills and expertise on projects like the carbon capture and storage development bp and partners are hoping to build at Teesside in the UK, and on the early stages of bp’s planned offshore wind projects in the Irish and North Seas with partner EnBW.

