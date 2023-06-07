We believe hydrogen will play a vital role in a net zero energy system. When pure hydrogen is used as fuel, it combines with oxygen to produce water, emitting no CO 2 . If we can decarbonize its production, it becomes a great energy choice for industries that are hard to abate, such as, iron, steel and chemicals. And for heavy transport – trucks, ships and aircraft – which needs fuels that can manage the load while fitting into a small space on board.



bp is putting plans in place today to bring low carbon hydrogen into service where it really counts, close to industrial clusters.

We’re in action now to grow our hydrogen business, developing more than 10 projects across Europe, the US and Australia. By 2030, we aim to produce 0.5-0.7 million tonnes of low carbon hydrogen per year.

