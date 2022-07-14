Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Where we operate
  3. Teesside

Reimagining Teesside

NZT Power

NZT Power

Teesside has all the attributes of a world-class clean hydrogen hub – the right natural resources, concentrated demand, hydrogen storage and pipelines, ample access to carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), and people with the skills that we need.
Teesside

Pioneering pasts a greener future

Teesside has a long and proud industrial past Teesside's steel industry was born in the 1850s when iron ore was discovered in the Cleveland Hills.

Find out more

Why Teesside?

The Teesside industrial cluster is in a tightly packed area with a radius of seven square kilometres, making its decarbonization cost effective and efficient.

Find out more

Spotlight on bp's Teesside projects

Working to decarbonize the UK’s biggest industrial cluster, anchored by carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS).

Find out more
A short film to find out about bp’s hydrogen projects in Teesside

Watch a short film to find out about bp’s hydrogen projects in Teessisde

H2Teesside and HyGreen Teesside supplier registration portal

bp wishes to partner with companies that can help H2Teesside contribute to the Government’s green growth and levelling up agenda. We want to maximise local content in the procurement approach, benefitting the regions closest to Teesside. H2Teesside is encouraging UK-based suppliers, including SMEs, to register their interest below, particularly those with connections in Teesside.

 

Supplier registration portal

Press release

12 October 2022
bp submits bid for flagship green hydrogen project on Teesside

 

16 August 2022
Two bp-led low-carbon projects on Teesside shortlisted for UK Government support

 

14 July 2022

Work starts on £3.2m Clean Energy Education Hub