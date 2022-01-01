Who we are

Site traffic information and cookies

bp has been based in the UK for over 100 years and we intend to be here for a long time to come. We continue to invest in our businesses so we can provide the energy the country needs
bp in the UK

We invest significantly here, producing and marketing energy and energy related products. Our operations touch every part of the UK

BP's impact in numbers

bp’s impact on the UK economy in 2019

In 2019, bp in the UK supported more than 90,000 jobs and contributed £9.7 billion to the UK’s gross domestic product. Get all the facts and figures in bp’s UK economic impact report

bp’s impact on the EU27 countries

bp’s contribution to the UK economy report sets out to quantify the impact of our business in more detail. We hope it will be of use in understanding how a large business plays its part in creating wealth and adding value to the national economy

bp in cities

From its support for university research, to an extensive arts and culture programme, bp has a long history of encouraging innovation and creativity within cities and communities in the UK
bp and Scotland

The North Sea has long been a world leader in oil and gas production and remains an important economic engine for the UK

bp and the future workplace

The way we work is changing at an unprecedented speed – so how do companies like BP reflect the society in which they operate?
Gender and ethnicity pay gap report

bp has five UK entities with at least 250 employees. Under the regulations we are required to report our gender pay gap for these entities

bp group at a glance

From deep sea to desert, from rigs to retail, we find and produce oil and gas, fuels and lubricants, wind power and natural biofuels for a changing world

Investors

We have successfully built a safer, more resilient and competitive bp: a distinctive business that is delivering sustainable value for investors

Sustainability

We strive to be a world-class operator, a responsible corporate citizen and a good employer

