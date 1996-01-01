To help reach net zero by 2050, the UK has set a bold target to capture 20 to 30 megatons of CO₂ a year by 2030. bp is playing a leading role in supporting the decarbonisation of carbon-intensive industries across Teesside and the Humber—together known as the East Coast Cluster (ECC), one of the first two carbon capture, usage and storage clusters to be taken forward by the UK government to help reach net zero ambitions. The ECC could:
NZT Power
NZT Power and the NEP reached financial close at the end of 2024, giving the green light to proceed into the execution phase of what aims to be the world’s first gas-fired power station with carbon capture and storage and the CO2 transportation and storage infrastructure network.
NEP is a joint venture between bp, Equinor and Total Energies, with bp providing operatorship services to the project:
NZT Power is a joint venture between bp and Equinor with bp providing operatorship services to the project:
Construction for both projects is expected to begin in mid-2025, with start-up planned for 2028.
These are not only infrastructure investments – they are also helping to support skills development and jobs in the region. To further support these areas, we’re working in partnership with the local community and educational institutions, such as Redcar & Cleveland College, to provide training on the skills local people need for jobs in CCS, hydrogen, and other renewable industries.