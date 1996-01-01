NZT Power and the NEP reached financial close at the end of 2024, giving the green light to proceed into the execution phase of what aims to be the world’s first gas-fired power station with carbon capture and storage and the CO2 transportation and storage infrastructure network.

NEP is a joint venture between bp, Equinor and Total Energies, with bp providing operatorship services to the project:

It aims to transport and permanently store up to an initial 4 million tonnes of CO2 per year from three Teesside based carbon capture projects within the East Coast Cluster.

Visit the Northern Endurance Partnership website

NZT Power is a joint venture between bp and Equinor with bp providing operatorship services to the project:

It could generate up to 742 megawatts of flexible, dispatchable low-carbon electricity—enough to meet the average annual demand of over one million UK homes.

The facility is expected to capture up to two million tonnes of CO₂ per year, which will be transported to secure subsea storage sites beneath the North Sea using infrastructure developed by the NEP.

NZT Power is also projected to create and support over 3,000 construction jobs and around 1,000 operational roles through to 2050.

Visit the Net Zero Teesside Power website

Construction for both projects is expected to begin in mid-2025, with start-up planned for 2028.



These are not only infrastructure investments – they are also helping to support skills development and jobs in the region. To further support these areas, we’re working in partnership with the local community and educational institutions, such as Redcar & Cleveland College, to provide training on the skills local people need for jobs in CCS, hydrogen, and other renewable industries.