To help reach net zero by 2050, the UK has set a bold target to capture 20 to 30 megatons of CO₂ a year by 2030. bp is playing a leading role in supporting the decarbonisation of carbon-intensive industries across Teesside and the Humber—together known as the East Coast Cluster (ECC), one of the first two carbon capture, usage and storage clusters to be taken forward by the UK government to help reach net zero ambitions. The ECC could:

  • Remove up to 23 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions a year 2035.
  • Create and support an average of 25,000 jobs a year between 2023 and 2050.
NZT Power

NZT Power

Together with our partners we are developing Net Zero Teesside (NZT) Power, which would provide flexible low carbon power into the UK power grid, plus the Northern Endurance Partnership, which aims to develop the infrastructure needed to transport CO2 from emitters across the Humber and Teesside regions to secure, offshore storage in the southern North Sea. 

NZT Power and the NEP reached financial close at the end of 2024, giving the green light to proceed into the execution phase of what aims to be the world’s first gas-fired power station with carbon capture and storage and the CO2 transportation and storage infrastructure network. 

 

NEP is a joint venture between bp, Equinor and  Total Energies, with bp providing operatorship services to the project:

  • It aims to transport and permanently store up to an initial 4 million tonnes of CO2 per year from three Teesside based carbon capture projects within the East Coast Cluster.
  • Visit the Northern Endurance Partnership website

 

NZT Power is a joint venture between bp and Equinor with bp providing operatorship services to the project:

  • It could generate up to 742 megawatts of flexible, dispatchable low-carbon electricity—enough to meet the average annual demand of over one million UK homes. 
  • The facility is expected to capture up to two million tonnes of CO₂ per year, which will be transported to secure subsea storage sites beneath the North Sea using infrastructure developed by the NEP.
  • NZT Power is also projected to create and support over 3,000 construction jobs and around 1,000 operational roles through to 2050.
  • Visit the Net Zero Teesside Power website

Construction for both projects is expected to begin in mid-2025, with start-up planned for 2028.


These are not only infrastructure investments – they are also helping to support skills development and jobs in the region. To further support these areas, we’re working in partnership with the local community and educational institutions, such as Redcar & Cleveland College, to provide training on the skills local people need for jobs in CCS, hydrogen, and other renewable industries.

