For comments or complaints about our service stations and retail outlets in the UK, please contact our customer support team:
Email: careline@bp.com
Freephone: 0800 402 402
For BPme Rewards queries: BPmeRewards@bp.com
Get answers to your questions in the BPme Rewards FAQs
To speak to our team, call 0800 402 402 and select 1 in the menu.
For BPme queries: BPmeUK@bp.com
Get answers to your questions in the BPme FAQs
To speak to the BPme app support team, call 0800 402 402 and select 2 in the menu.
International Headquarters
1 St James's Square
London
SW1Y 4PD
Tel: +44 (0)20 7496 4000
Fax: +44 (0)20 7496 4630
Web: bp.com
Farburn Industrial Estate
Dyce
Aberdeen
AB21 7PB
Tel: +44 (0)1224 832 000
Fax: +44 (0)1224 832 550
Chertsey Road
Sunbury-on-Thames
Middlesex
TW16 7LN
Tel: +44 (0)1932 762 000
Fax: +44 (0)1932 762 999
Saltend Chemicals Park
BP Chemicals Ltd
Saltend, Hull
East Yorkshire
HU12 8DS
Tel: +44 (0)1482 896 251
Fax: +44(0)1482 892 280
Witan Gate House
500/600 Witan Gate
Milton Keynes
MK9 1ES
Tel: +44 (0)1908 853 000
For BPme queries: BPmeUK@bp.com
Get answers to your questions in the BPme FAQs
T: 0330 016 5126
E: heretohelp@bp.com
Our customer service team is available 24/7
T: 0330 016 5126 (Option 3 Option 2)
E: homecharge.enquiries@bp.com
T: 0330 016 5126 – option 2 & 4
E: SalesDesk@bp.com
Sunbury Business Park, Building D
Sunbury on Thames
Middlesex,
TW16 7LN
Tel: +44 (0)1932 762 000
Fax: +44 (0)1932 762 999
Web: Air BP
Sunbury Business Park, Building D
Sunbury on Thames
Middlesex
TW16 7LN
Tel: +44 (0)1932 762 000
Fax: +44 (0)1932 762 999
BP Exploration Operating Company Ltd
1 Wellheads Avenue
Dyce
Aberdeen
AB21 7PB
United Kingdom
Tel: +44 (0)1224 832 000
To contact us about the BP website or if none of the options above are right for you, please fill out our general enquiries form.