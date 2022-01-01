Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Who we are
  3. Contact us

Contact us

Please use the contact details below to email, call or write to us in the UK. We aim to deal with your enquiry as quickly as possible
Service stations and BPme enquiries

UK service stations and retail outlets

For comments or complaints about our service stations and retail outlets in the UK, please contact our customer support team:

Email: careline@bp.com

Freephone: 0800 402 402

 

BPme Rewards

For BPme Rewards queries: BPmeRewards@bp.com

Get answers to your questions in the BPme Rewards FAQs

To speak to our team, call 0800 402 402 and select 1 in the menu.

 

BPme app

For BPme queries: BPmeUK@bp.com

Get answers to your questions in the BPme FAQs

To speak to the BPme app support team, call 0800 402 402 and select 2 in the menu.

BP p.l.c.

International Headquarters
1 St James's Square
London
SW1Y 4PD

 

Tel: +44 (0)20 7496 4000
Fax: +44 (0)20 7496 4630

Web: bp.com

bp exploration – Aberdeen

Farburn Industrial Estate
Dyce
Aberdeen
AB21 7PB

 

Tel: +44 (0)1224 832 000
Fax: +44 (0)1224 832 550

bp exploration – Sunbury

Chertsey Road
Sunbury-on-Thames
Middlesex
TW16 7LN

 

Tel: +44 (0)1932 762 000
Fax: +44 (0)1932 762 999

BP p.l.c (trading division)

20 Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London
E14 5NJ

Tel: +44 (0)20 7948 4000
Web: Global energy trading

BP (Chemicals)

Saltend Chemicals Park
BP Chemicals Ltd
Saltend, Hull
East Yorkshire
HU12 8DS

 

Tel: +44 (0)1482 896 251
Fax: +44(0)1482 892 280

BP Oil UK

Witan Gate House
500/600 Witan Gate
Milton Keynes
MK9 1ES

 

Tel: +44 (0)1908 853 000

 

BPme app

For BPme queries: BPmeUK@bp.com

Get answers to your questions in the BPme FAQs

bp pulse

Customer service

T: 0330 016 5126
E: heretohelp@bp.com

Our customer service team is available 24/7

 

Homecharge

T: 0330 016 5126 (Option 3 Option 2)
E: homecharge.enquiries@bp.com

 

Sales

T: 0330 016 5126 – option 2 & 4
E: SalesDesk@bp.com

 

Follow us on social media

 

Air BP Limited

Sunbury Business Park, Building D
Sunbury on Thames
Middlesex,
TW16 7LN

 

Tel: +44 (0)1932 762 000
Fax: +44 (0)1932 762 999
Web: Air BP

International Marine

Sunbury Business Park, Building D
Sunbury on Thames
Middlesex
TW16 7LN

 

Tel: +44 (0)1932 762 000
Fax: +44 (0)1932 762 999

North Sea infrastructure

BP Exploration Operating Company Ltd
1 Wellheads Avenue
Dyce
Aberdeen
AB21 7PB
United Kingdom

 

Tel: +44 (0)1224 832 000

bp website and general enquiries

To contact us about the BP website or if none of the options above are right for you, please fill out our general enquiries form

Quick links
UK community investment and sponsorship enquiries
BP educational service
BP fuel cards (UK)
Castrol (UK)
BPme app
Popular websites
bp global
bp careers
bp station locator
BP fuel cards (UK)
Air BP
bp shipping
bp energy global trading
Castrol (UK)
bp lubricants