FAQs

Find answers to all your BPme questions here 
Top FAQs
Do I need to log into the app each time I use it?
When you register for BPme, or if you've already registered for BPme Rewards, you will have set a password. If you haven't used BPme within 30 days however, you will need to log in with your username and password, or by using our passwordless feature where we will send you a one time passcode via a text message. However, if you've logged in within the last 30 days, your app will open and you'll be able to proceed very quickly. 
Why does the BPme App require all those details at sign up?
We just need your name, email address and phone number for you to create your own BPme account. We do ask if you'd like to opt-in to marketing, but this is completely optional and your choice. 
How do I create an account?
To create an account, download the BPme app and follow the steps to register. We only need your name, email address and phone number to register you for a BPme account! If you've previously registered for our rewards scheme at BPmeRewards.co.uk, your email address and password you set can be used on the BPme app right away. 
How long will it take me to register and set up the app? Can I use it immediately?
To register with BPme, we will need to take you through a simple registration process. For your security, we will ask you to validate certain key details by clicking on a link that we will email to you. Once validated, you're good to add a payment card and start fuelling! We recommend you register with BPme before trying to use it on the forecourt.
Are any funds reserved in my account, reducing my available balance?
Yes - the amount you choose to fill up by (or  £150 if you choose to fill your tank) will be reserved from your balance. But don't worry, you will only be charged for the total amount of fuel dispensed. The pre-authorised funds will be released by your bank within a few days when the final amount is processed although in certain circumstances this can take up to 10 days.
Why is there a pending amount for BP in my bank statement?

To streamline the process of paying for fuel, BPme completes a check with your bank to confirm that you have the available funds before authorising the pump. The amount you choose to fill up by (or £150 if you choose to fill your tank) will be reserved from your balance. But don't worry, you will only be charged for the total amount of fuel dispensed.

 

The pre-authorised funds will be released by your bank within a few days when the final amount is processed although in certain circumstances this can take up to 10 days.

I asked for more fuel than I got, what happened?

Sorry to hear that. Did you ask for a specified amount in the app (by mistake)? If not - then this could be an issue with the pump. You will only ever be charged for the amount you fuelled though.

Why did the pump stop before the amount I requested?

Your tank may have reached full before we got to the amount you requested. If this wasn't the case then there may have been a problem with the pump. However, on some sites, we may need to stop the pump a little bit before your requested amount so that we don’t go over. But don’t worry, you’ll only be charged for the amount of fuel pumped.

Will I be charged for the total preset amount (ie £50 but only actually needed £43)?

To streamline the process of paying for fuel, BPme completes a check with your bank to confirm that you have the available funds before authorising the pump.

 

The amount pending depends on the amount you selected to fill up by - but don't worry, you will only be charged for the total amount of fuel dispensed. The pre-authorised funds will be released by your bank within a few days when the final amount is processed although in certain circumstances this can take up to 10 days.

How can I use the app if I can’t use my phone at the pump?

It is safe to use a mobile phone from inside your car on a forecourt, but not outside the vehicle. Once you’ve activated the pump, please leave your phone in the car.

When I select "Full Tank", what’s the maximum amount of fuel I can receive?
By selecting "Full Tank", we will ask your bank to authorise  £150, but don't worry, you will only be charged for the amount that you use.
Why am I being asked to enter a verification code when I log-in to BPme?
When you attempt to login on a new device or browser, we may email you a verification code. This is to double check that whoever is attempting to login to an account, is the account holder. If you’re asked for a verification code, please check your email for a code, and enter this into the login screen. Customers’ safety is paramount to BP, and this extends to digital safety and security.
Safety
What should I do with my phone whilst I am fuelling?

For safety, please keep your phone in the vehicle when you're filling up.

Why can't I use Pay for Fuel on my motorbike?

For safety reasons, you are unable to use Pay for Fuel on your motorbike. Phones can only be used inside a vehicle and inside the store.

How is it safe to use a phone while inside a vehicle, but unsafe to use a phone on the forecourt?

Whilst mobile phone technology has changed dramatically over the recent years, they are still not classed as intrinsically safe, and the potential to produce a spark that could ignite a vapour air mix is still present, for this reason customers are still requested not to use Mobile Phones around the pumps where vapours may be present. 
 
The Petrol Retailers National Steering group are in the final stages of updating the legislative safety signage that appears on all forecourts to reflect the changes that using a phone within the confines of your vehicle is permitted.  These signs are approved by UK wide experts and will be consistent across all Petrol stations across the UK.  Until these updated signs are installed, BPme signage across the site clearly indicates that the app must be used within the vehicle and in addition a further prompt on the app when you are notified your pump is unlocked and ready for use.

I have tried logging into BPme / BPme Rewards, but never received a verification code
The verification code will be emailed to the email address that you’ve had registered with BPme / BPme Rewards. Please check your inbox and junk folder. On the screen where you can enter the verification code, you will see a link called “Resend code”, if you still haven’t received it. If after re-sending a code, you still haven’t received anything, please contact Careline.
I’ve received a verification code, but I haven’t attempted to log-in to BPme
If you haven’t attempted to log into the BPme App or BPmeRewards.co.uk at the date/time specified on the email, then we recommend you report this to BP Careline. We also recommend that all passwords used for BP systems are strong, and are not used on other websites and apps.
What do you recommend in terms of password strength?
We recommend that all passwords contain upper case letters, lower case letters and numbers. We also recommend that passwords are unique to BP’s services, and you do not use the same passwords on different websites or apps.
Usage
How does BPme work?

First, BPme uses your location to securely check you into a site. You then need to pick your pump number and confirm the amount you'd like to fill up with. We will then complete a pre-authorisation with your bank, and unlock your pump so that you can start fuelling! Once you've finished fuelling, replaced the pump and are back in your vehicle, you'll see a summary of the transaction on your phone and you're good to go! We will then send a full copy of your receipt to your registered email address.

Can anyone use this service?

For safety reasons, motorcyclists should not use BPme. 

Where can I use BPme?
Pay for Fuel is available at over 1,100 BPme sites, with more being added each week. When you arrive at a BP station and open BPme you will receive a message if Pay for Fuel is unavailable. To locate the BP nearest to you that offers Pay for Fuel – simply go to Station Finder and filter on 'BPme Enabled'.
Will the app use up a lot of my battery life?

The app has been designed to minimise battery usage.

How much data will it use?

The app has been designed to minimise data usage.

What happens if I have no signal on my phone?

The app needs at least 3G signal to work, or be connected to WiFi. If you don't have enough signal at a site, please fill up and pay in store.

Am I allowed to use a mobile phone at a petrol station?

You can use your phone when you’re inside your stationary vehicle or when you’re in the BP store. 

Does the service work with all types of fuel?

You will be able to fill up with Ultimate fuels, regular fuels and LPG. 

Can HGV drivers use the app?
Absolutely! The maximum amount that you can still fill up by however is £150.
What happens after I have finished fuelling?

Once you've finished fuelling - you're good to go! You will see a transaction summary appear on your phone once you return to your car, and will receive an email receipt too.

Why are you using my location and how long for?

To ensure that we securely check you in to the correct site, we need to confirm your location using your phone's GPS signal. We will only use your location when BPme is running.

Technical issues
What happens if my phone dies or the app freezes?

If we have given you the all clear to start fuelling, then you can carry on as normal and your receipt will be available when you next check your emails. If you hadn't received this message - your transaction will have been cancelled and your card will not have been charged (although it may have been pre-authorised so an amount may have been 'temporarily reserved' from your available funds and will be released by your bank within a few days when the final amount is processed although in certain circumstances this can take up to 10 days). 

 

If you were at an earlier stage of the process, you can log into BPme from another smartphone. For your security, we advise that you make sure you log out at the completion of your transaction. 

Why can’t I select my pump number in BPme?

In certain instances, individual pumps may not be available for use within BPme. Where possible, please move to a different pump and try again.

What versions of Android or iOS must I be using to use BPme?

BPme can be used on phones running at least iOS 13 or Android 7.1. 

Older operating systems on iPhones & Android phones do not support BPme. 

Payment
I have more than one payment card registered, can I set one as my preferred card?

Yes. Select payment details from within the Account section and simply tap on the card you want to be your preferred payment method. You'll see a green tick by the card which is set as your default. 

There was a problem when I tried to add my payment card to BPme

Don't panic, your card could have declined for a few reasons. We accept American Express (AMEX), Visa and Mastercard debit and credit cards. We also accept BP Plus Fuel Cards. If you're trying to add a supported card, please double check you've entered all of your details correctly and that the card is still valid. If you're still having some issues, please call your bank to check everything is ok.

Can I purchase anything other than fuel through BPme?

At the moment, you are only able to pay for fuel using the app. If you wish to purchase any other products, you will need to pay for these in-store.

What price will I pay for my fuel?

The price will be the same as if you were to pay in the normal way. Our fuel prices are displayed on the entrance to site and at all of our pumps too.

Why can't I pay with my BP Fuel Card?

You can! We’re happy to announce we now accept BPPlus Fuel Cards within BPme. For more information, click here

What payment cards do you accept?

BPme accepts AMEX, VISA and Mastercard credit and debit cards. We also accept BP Plus Fuel Cards in the app. We are constantly working to add new payment methods to the BPme app. If you have any concerns as to whether your card will be supported then please contact our support team at BPmeUK@bp.com and they will be happy to confirm this for you.

Do I need to select an amount before I fuel?
You can choose to fill up by a specific amount or simply set the toggle to Full tank - in which case the pump will be authorised up to £150.
Can I cancel the transaction?

A transaction can be cancelled through the app all the way up to the point that you lift the pump handle. As a safety measure, the app will automatically cancel the transaction if you haven’t lifted the pump handle within one minute. 

How will the cashier know I’m paying with the app?

Don’t worry, they will see it on their till screen that you're using BPme.

I have selected the wrong pump and paid for someone else’s fuel, can I get a refund?

If you think you've paid for the wrong pump via BPme, please pop in store to chat to the BP Customer Service Representative, as you will still need to pay for the pump that you have used. Then, contact BP Customer Support on 0800 402 402 to arrange a refund.

When I attempted to pay for fuel using the same payment card at the same visit, the transaction was declined. Why?

We have noticed some banks will allow your first transaction but will decline your second transaction. Please follow any instructions issued by your bank to proceed with the transaction or use an alternative payment card

Why have I been charged more than the pre-selected amount? Have I been overcharged?

BPme is designed to allow customers to pre-select the maximum amount of fuel that can be dispensed in any transaction. It is however possible in certain circumstances for an individual fuel pump to over dispense by a small amount of fuel vs. this pre-selected amount. While every effort has been made to minimise the chance of over-dispensing, you as the end user of BPme are responsible for dispensing fuel safely, following the operating directions at the pump and dispensing to the amount required. In the event that the pump dispenses an amount that is higher than expected BPme will attempt to process this amount with your bank ensuring therefore that you always pay for the total amount of fuel you dispense even if it differs from the amount you pre-selected.

BPme Rewards
What is BPme Rewards?
BPme Rewards is the new rewards programme from BP. You can earn points on your transactions in-store and on BPme, which can then be redeemed on fuel and shop purchases in-store. To learn more about it, click here.
Can I access my BPme Rewards card on the BPme app?
Yes you can access your BPme Rewards card with the BPme app. You can see your points balance, add further cards to your account, and access a digital card which can be scanned in-store by the cashier. You can even save that digital card to other apps like Google Pay on Android or Apple Wallet on iPhones. 
Where can I find my loyalty card in the BPme app?
Click on the Rewards tab in the BPme app to access your card. You can then use this when making in-store transactions. 
I'm missing some points from my BPme transactions, how do I resolve this?
You can email us directly at BPmeRewards@bp.com. Alternatively you can call our Careline on 0800 402402 and choose option 1. Our Careline team are available between 8am-8pm on weekdays, and between 8am-5pm on Saturdays. We'll get back to you as quickly as we can. 
Can I link my BPme Rewards plastic card to more than one BPme account?
Unfortunately not. Each plastic card can be linked to one account, either in the BPme app or on www.BPmeRewards.co.uk. You can link up to 5 plastic cards to your account, as well as 3 key fobs (available to order on BPmeRewards.co.uk), but each card can only be in one account.
I used to be able to earn Nectar points with BPme, why don't I have that option any more?
As of 31st May 2019, BP has left the Nectar loyalty programme after a wonderful 16 year partnership. As a result, customers can no longer earn Nectar points on BPme transactions. 
Billing
How do I view the summary of my transactions?

Your transaction summaries are saved in BPme and can be viewed at any time. To view them, go to your account settings, and tap Past Purchases. Your transactions are organised by date, with your most recent transaction at the top of the list. Tap the one you wish to review the transaction summary for and the details will be displayed. You will also receive a receipt to your registered email address immediately after the transaction.

Lost or stolen
What happens if I lose my phone?
If your phone is lost or stolen, call your phone operator to have it stopped or wiped. For security, we do not keep your personal information or card details directly on your phone. Finally, as a last resort, you can always email us if you would like your BPme account stopped.
