To streamline the process of paying for fuel, BPme completes a check with your bank to confirm that you have the available funds before authorising the pump. The amount you choose to fill up by (or £150 if you choose to fill your tank) will be reserved from your balance. But don't worry, you will only be charged for the total amount of fuel dispensed.
The pre-authorised funds will be released by your bank within a few days when the final amount is processed although in certain circumstances this can take up to 10 days.
Sorry to hear that. Did you ask for a specified amount in the app (by mistake)? If not - then this could be an issue with the pump. You will only ever be charged for the amount you fuelled though.
Your tank may have reached full before we got to the amount you requested. If this wasn't the case then there may have been a problem with the pump. However, on some sites, we may need to stop the pump a little bit before your requested amount so that we don’t go over. But don’t worry, you’ll only be charged for the amount of fuel pumped.
To streamline the process of paying for fuel, BPme completes a check with your bank to confirm that you have the available funds before authorising the pump.
The amount pending depends on the amount you selected to fill up by - but don't worry, you will only be charged for the total amount of fuel dispensed. The pre-authorised funds will be released by your bank within a few days when the final amount is processed although in certain circumstances this can take up to 10 days.
It is safe to use a mobile phone from inside your car on a forecourt, but not outside the vehicle. Once you’ve activated the pump, please leave your phone in the car.
For safety, please keep your phone in the vehicle when you're filling up.
For safety reasons, you are unable to use Pay for Fuel on your motorbike. Phones can only be used inside a vehicle and inside the store.
Whilst mobile phone technology has changed dramatically over the recent years, they are still not classed as intrinsically safe, and the potential to produce a spark that could ignite a vapour air mix is still present, for this reason customers are still requested not to use Mobile Phones around the pumps where vapours may be present.
The Petrol Retailers National Steering group are in the final stages of updating the legislative safety signage that appears on all forecourts to reflect the changes that using a phone within the confines of your vehicle is permitted. These signs are approved by UK wide experts and will be consistent across all Petrol stations across the UK. Until these updated signs are installed, BPme signage across the site clearly indicates that the app must be used within the vehicle and in addition a further prompt on the app when you are notified your pump is unlocked and ready for use.
First, BPme uses your location to securely check you into a site. You then need to pick your pump number and confirm the amount you'd like to fill up with. We will then complete a pre-authorisation with your bank, and unlock your pump so that you can start fuelling! Once you've finished fuelling, replaced the pump and are back in your vehicle, you'll see a summary of the transaction on your phone and you're good to go! We will then send a full copy of your receipt to your registered email address.
For safety reasons, motorcyclists should not use BPme.
The app has been designed to minimise battery usage.
The app has been designed to minimise data usage.
The app needs at least 3G signal to work, or be connected to WiFi. If you don't have enough signal at a site, please fill up and pay in store.
You can use your phone when you’re inside your stationary vehicle or when you’re in the BP store.
You will be able to fill up with Ultimate fuels, regular fuels and LPG.
Once you've finished fuelling - you're good to go! You will see a transaction summary appear on your phone once you return to your car, and will receive an email receipt too.
To ensure that we securely check you in to the correct site, we need to confirm your location using your phone's GPS signal. We will only use your location when BPme is running.
If we have given you the all clear to start fuelling, then you can carry on as normal and your receipt will be available when you next check your emails. If you hadn't received this message - your transaction will have been cancelled and your card will not have been charged (although it may have been pre-authorised so an amount may have been 'temporarily reserved' from your available funds and will be released by your bank within a few days when the final amount is processed although in certain circumstances this can take up to 10 days).
If you were at an earlier stage of the process, you can log into BPme from another smartphone. For your security, we advise that you make sure you log out at the completion of your transaction.
In certain instances, individual pumps may not be available for use within BPme. Where possible, please move to a different pump and try again.
Your tank may have reached full before we got to the amount you requested. If this wasn't the case then there may have been a problem with the pump. However, on some sites, we may need to stop the pump a little bit before your requested amount so that we don’t go over. But don’t worry, you’ll only be charged for the amount of fuel pumped.
BPme can be used on phones running at least iOS 13 or Android 7.1.
Older operating systems on iPhones & Android phones do not support BPme.
Yes. Select payment details from within the Account section and simply tap on the card you want to be your preferred payment method. You'll see a green tick by the card which is set as your default.
Don't panic, your card could have declined for a few reasons. We accept American Express (AMEX), Visa and Mastercard debit and credit cards. We also accept BP Plus Fuel Cards. If you're trying to add a supported card, please double check you've entered all of your details correctly and that the card is still valid. If you're still having some issues, please call your bank to check everything is ok.
At the moment, you are only able to pay for fuel using the app. If you wish to purchase any other products, you will need to pay for these in-store.
The price will be the same as if you were to pay in the normal way. Our fuel prices are displayed on the entrance to site and at all of our pumps too.
You can! We’re happy to announce we now accept BPPlus Fuel Cards within BPme. For more information, click here
To streamline the process of paying for fuel, BPme completes a check with your bank to confirm that you have the available funds before authorising the pump. The amount you choose to fill up by (or £150 if you choose to fill your tank) will be reserved from your balance. But don't worry, you will only be charged for the total amount of fuel dispensed.
The pre-authorised funds will be released by your bank within a few days when the final amount is processed although in certain circumstances this can take up to 10 days.
BPme accepts AMEX, VISA and Mastercard credit and debit cards. We also accept BP Plus Fuel Cards in the app. We are constantly working to add new payment methods to the BPme app. If you have any concerns as to whether your card will be supported then please contact our support team at BPmeUK@bp.com and they will be happy to confirm this for you.
To streamline the process of paying for fuel, BPme completes a check with your bank to confirm that you have the available funds before authorising the pump.
The amount pending depends on the amount you selected to fill up by - but don't worry, you will only be charged for the total amount of fuel dispensed. The pre-authorised funds will be released by your bank within a few days when the final amount is processed although in certain circumstances this can take up to 10 days.
A transaction can be cancelled through the app all the way up to the point that you lift the pump handle. As a safety measure, the app will automatically cancel the transaction if you haven’t lifted the pump handle within one minute.
Don’t worry, they will see it on their till screen that you're using BPme.
If you think you've paid for the wrong pump via BPme, please pop in store to chat to the BP Customer Service Representative, as you will still need to pay for the pump that you have used. Then, contact BP Customer Support on 0800 402 402 to arrange a refund.
We have noticed some banks will allow your first transaction but will decline your second transaction. Please follow any instructions issued by your bank to proceed with the transaction or use an alternative payment card
BPme is designed to allow customers to pre-select the maximum amount of fuel that can be dispensed in any transaction. It is however possible in certain circumstances for an individual fuel pump to over dispense by a small amount of fuel vs. this pre-selected amount. While every effort has been made to minimise the chance of over-dispensing, you as the end user of BPme are responsible for dispensing fuel safely, following the operating directions at the pump and dispensing to the amount required. In the event that the pump dispenses an amount that is higher than expected BPme will attempt to process this amount with your bank ensuring therefore that you always pay for the total amount of fuel you dispense even if it differs from the amount you pre-selected.
Your transaction summaries are saved in BPme and can be viewed at any time. To view them, go to your account settings, and tap Past Purchases. Your transactions are organised by date, with your most recent transaction at the top of the list. Tap the one you wish to review the transaction summary for and the details will be displayed. You will also receive a receipt to your registered email address immediately after the transaction.