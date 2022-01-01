If we have given you the all clear to start fuelling, then you can carry on as normal and your receipt will be available when you next check your emails. If you hadn't received this message - your transaction will have been cancelled and your card will not have been charged (although it may have been pre-authorised so an amount may have been 'temporarily reserved' from your available funds and will be released by your bank within a few days when the final amount is processed although in certain circumstances this can take up to 10 days).

If you were at an earlier stage of the process, you can log into BPme from another smartphone. For your security, we advise that you make sure you log out at the completion of your transaction.