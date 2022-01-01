BPme is changing the way you pay for fuel from your car forever - easier, faster and more convenient.
The new BPme app is easy to use, just put in your pump number, the amount you want to spend, then fill up with fuel and go.
BPme gives you access to your BPme Rewards card on your phone, so don't worry if you forget your plastic card. You can also earn points when you pay for fuel from your car automatically.
Once you’ve finished fueling and are back in your vehicle, you’ll receive confirmation that your transaction is completed. We’ll also send you an email receipt for your records.
With our built in station finder, it’s easy to find your closest BP forecourt.
Find BPme in either the App Store or Google Play depending on your device. Once you’ve downloaded BPme, follow on-screen steps to register.
Enter your card details into ‘Account Payment Details’ BPme currently accepts Visa, Mastercard, American Express and BP Plus Fuel Cards..
With BPme Rewards, you can earn points on purchases made with BPme. You're also able to view offers and opt in to them, to boost your points balance faster. You can also easily view your BPme Rewards points balance even pull up your loyalty card in the app to present in-store. Remember: