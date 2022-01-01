BPme is changing the way you pay for fuel from your car forever - easier, faster and more convenient.

Easy payment

The new BPme app is easy to use, just put in your pump number, the amount you want to spend, then fill up with fuel and go.

Access your BPme Rewards account

BPme gives you access to your BPme Rewards card on your phone, so don't worry if you forget your plastic card. You can also earn points when you pay for fuel from your car automatically.

Manage your receipts

Once you’ve finished fueling and are back in your vehicle, you’ll receive confirmation that your transaction is completed. We’ll also send you an email receipt for your records.

Find your nearest BP

With our built in station finder, it’s easy to find your closest BP forecourt.

