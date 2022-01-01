Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Where we operate

Where we operate

bp’s operations span the entire length and breadth of the UK
Quick links
bp in the North Sea
bp in Teesside
bp in Pangbourne
bp in Milton Keynes
bp in London
bp in Sunbury
bp in Hull

bp in the North Sea

In Scotland, our UK Upstream business accounts for around 5% of bp’s global production. Assets include 45 production fields, 33 platforms and 10 pipeline systems, plus an estimated 3 billion barrels of oil equivalent reserve potential in our North Sea portfolio

Find out more
Hull

bp in Teesside

Teesside has all the attributes of a world-class clean hydrogen hub – the right natural resources, concentrated demand, hydrogen storage and pipelines, ample access to carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), and people with the skills that we need.

Find out more

bp in Pangbourne

Hundreds of highly skilled chemists, engineers and other specialists pursue continuous improvements in product performance from development and testing right through to the formulation of products.

bp in Milton Keynes

bp fuels value chain and convenience retail business is based in Milton Keynes. bp is operating a network of more than 1,200 service stations as they provide fuel and everyday products for Britain's motorists and shoppers.

bp in London

bp has two sites in London: Canary Wharf, where our integrated supply and trading function is based and our headquarters in St James’s Square where board and executive management and key corporate and business functions teams are based.

bp in Sunbury (ICBT)

Our business centre houses upstream technical and business teams, downstream marketing and commercial teams, operations supporting the tanker fleet of bp shipping and the corporate function teams.
Hull - Saltend Chemicals Park

bp in Hull

Our industrial location as one of the partner companies at the Saltend Chemicals Park gives us the ability to work from laboratory proof of concept to process demonstration scale across a wide range of technologies.

Find out more

bp worldwide

bp operates in 70 countries worldwide. Find out more via our country websites.

Navigate the globe

Related content

UK economic impact report

bp in the community

bp careers in the UK