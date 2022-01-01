Where we operate

Teesside has all the attributes of a world-class clean hydrogen hub – the right natural resources, concentrated demand, hydrogen storage and pipelines, ample access to carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), and people with the skills that we need.
Hundreds of highly skilled chemists, engineers and other specialists pursue continuous improvements in product performance from development and testing right through to the formulation of products.
bp fuels value chain and convenience retail business is based in Milton Keynes. bp is operating a network of more than 1,200 service stations as they provide fuel and everyday products for Britain's motorists and shoppers.
bp has two sites in London: Canary Wharf, where our integrated supply and trading function is based and our headquarters in St James’s Square where board and executive management and key corporate and business functions teams are based.
Our business centre houses upstream technical and business teams, downstream marketing and commercial teams, operations supporting the tanker fleet of bp shipping and the corporate function teams.
Our industrial location as one of the partner companies at the Saltend Chemicals Park gives us the ability to work from laboratory proof of concept to process demonstration scale across a wide range of technologies.Find out more
bp operates in 70 countries worldwide. Find out more via our country websites.