Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Where we operate
  3. London

London

BP has two sites in London: Canary Wharf and our headquarters in St James’s Square. Each site is built and maintained with safety as our number one priority, and has a key role to play in shaping the future of BP

Canary Wharf

Our integrated supply and trading (IST), City-facing function is based in 25 North Colonnade in Canary Wharf. 

Canary Wharf is an area of ex-docklands that was redeveloped into a secondary financial centre for London in the late 1980s. It’s home to some of the city’s tallest skyscrapers and the London headquarters of many of the world’s largest financial institutions.

St James's Square

Home to more than 500 people, BP’s global headquarters are in St. James’s Square in Central London. The site accommodates board and executive management, together with the key corporate and business functions teams.

Sunbury

Our International Centre for Business and Technology is based in Sunbury just outside of London, around five miles from Heathrow Airport.

Related content

Global energy trading

ICBT Sunbury

UK economic impact report