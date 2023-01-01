Canary Wharf Our integrated supply and trading (IST), City-facing function is based in 25 North Colonnade in Canary Wharf.



Canary Wharf is an area of ex-docklands that was redeveloped into a secondary financial centre for London in the late 1980s. It’s home to some of the city’s tallest skyscrapers and the London headquarters of many of the world’s largest financial institutions.



St James's Square



Home to more than 500 people, BP’s global headquarters are in St. James’s Square in Central London. The site accommodates board and executive management, together with the key corporate and business functions teams.

