Decarbonizing Humberside

Harbour Energy and bp to develop the Viking CCS project

What is Viking CCS?

Viking CCS is a carbon capture and storage project in the Southern North Sea that bp is developing alongside its operator Harbour Energy. It will bring together a wide range of emissions capture and infrastructure partners and aim for a reduction of 10 million tonnes of UK emissions per annum by 2030 and up to 15 million tonnes by 2035.

Located close to the heavily industrialised Humber region, it has the potential to meet one third of the UK Government’s target to capture and store up to 30 million tonnes of CO2 a year by 2030.


Importantly the project makes use of existing infrastructure, such as the Lincolnshire Offshore Gas Gathering System (LOGGS), a 36-inch diameter pipeline that is ideal for transporting the captured CO2 , quickly, safely, and securely to the Viking storage reservoirs.
The Government has already recognized it as one of two leading transport and storage system contenders for Track 2 of its CCS cluster sequencing process.

 

Why is it important?

The project can play a key role in decarbonising the UK and providing CO2 transport and storage as a service to emitters across industry sectors and geographies. That ability to serve different geographies is underpinned by its potential to become a first-of-its-kind CO2 shipping destination - to which businesses from both the UK and EU can ship carbon before it is stored offshore - in the UK.

