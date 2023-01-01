Located close to the heavily industrialised Humber region, it has the potential to meet one third of the UK Government’s target to capture and store up to 30 million tonnes of CO 2 a year by 2030.



Importantly the project makes use of existing infrastructure, such as the Lincolnshire Offshore Gas Gathering System (LOGGS), a 36-inch diameter pipeline that is ideal for transporting the captured CO 2 , quickly, safely, and securely to the Viking storage reservoirs.

The Government has already recognized it as one of two leading transport and storage system contenders for Track 2 of its CCS cluster sequencing process.

Why is it important?