We’re working hard to make our North Sea business the safest in the region and even more efficient and sustainable, deploying some of the latest technologies to reduce operational emissions offshore.



In line with the industry aim to meet the World Bank Zero Routine Flaring initiative, we have also developed plans to eliminate routine flaring on all bp North Sea operated production facilities by 2030 and will continue to adopt a flare reduction mindset.



Collaborating with fellow North Sea operators and industry bodies has allowed us to deploy technology to help drive down operational emissions offshore. For example, we deployed a drone equipped with methane sensors across our portfolio to detect and quantify methane emissions and support the development of focused plans to reduce them.



With other operators in the central North Sea, we are also exploring opportunities to electrify facilities, replacing gas turbines – the main source of power generation offshore – with cleaner forms of energy.



bp’s ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get to net zero. Our strategy will see us pivot from an international oil company to an integrated energy company, increasingly investing in low carbon solutions. This is already playing out in the UK.



In partnership with EnBW, we are developing offshore wind projects in the Irish Sea and North Sea, which between them would generate almost six gigawatts of renewable power – enough energy to power more than six million UK homes every year.



We have partnered with Aberdeen City Council to support their ambition for Aberdeen to become a climate positive city and we’re also in a joint venture with the local authority to deliver the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub, a scalable green hydrogen production, storage and distribution facility powered by renewable energy.



We’re also collaborating with the Port of Aberdeen to support their decarbonisation goals and working with Future Woodlands Scotland to help create and restore native woodlands across the country.



Our North Sea oil and gas operations, growing low carbon businesses and community partnerships will see us build on and transform our long-standing position in Scotland’s energy industry, supported by a talented workforce and supply chain, eager to help make the UK’s net zero ambitions a reality.