North Sea environmental statements

Environmental statements provide details to inform the environmental impact assessment (EIA) process that has been followed by bp and any coventurers in respect of a proposed project, to support their application for consent to undertake the project.





This EIA process includes a public consultation and a comprehensive review by various bodies, including the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning (OPRED).



Environmental impact assessments and environmental statements are completed in line with the Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration, Production, Unloading and Storage (Environmental Impact Assessment) Regulations 2020 which came into force in January 2021.

