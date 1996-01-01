Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Where we operate
  3. North Sea
  4. North Sea environmental statements

North Sea environmental statements

On this page you'll find environmental statements and associated documents for bp’s North Sea oil and gas developments.
Downloads
North Sea Annual Environmental Statement 2022 pdf / 9.9 MB

Environmental statements provide details to inform the environmental impact assessment (EIA) process that has been followed by bp and any coventurers in respect of a proposed project, to support their application for consent to undertake the project.

 
This EIA process includes a public consultation and a comprehensive review by various bodies, including the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning (OPRED).
 
Environmental impact assessments and environmental statements are completed in line with the Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration, Production, Unloading and Storage (Environmental Impact Assessment) Regulations 2020 which came into force in January 2021.

Below you will find relevant documents for live developments and completed developments.

Live projects
Replacement bp Murlach field development public notice pdf / 133.2 KB
Superseded bp Murlach field development public notice pdf / 128.1 KB
Murlach field development environmental statement pdf / 8.6 MB
Murlach project summary pdf / 91.8 KB
Replacement BP Murlach Field Development Public Notice - Telegraph pdf / 11.8 MB
Replacement BP Murlach Field Development Public Notice - P&J pdf / 592 KB
Completed projects
bp Alligin environmental statement pdf / 7.4 MB
bp Vorlich environmental statement pdf / 6 MB
Clair ridge platform
An aerial view looking down at the helipad and derrick of the Andrew production platform in the North Sea, UK.