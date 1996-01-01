North Sea decommissioning

Decommissioning is an important part of the offshore industry in the UK. It is regulated by the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning (OPRED).



bp has successfully completed the removal of North West Hutton, the first of the large fixed steel jacket installations to be decommissioned in the North Sea, The removal of the Miller topsides, jacket and associated subsea infrastructure, and the off-stationing of the Schiehallion and Foinaven FPSOs.



The Approved Miller and Don Decommissioning programmes are mostly complete, with post decommissioning activities still to be conducted.



All live and historic bp decommissioning programmes can be accessed by clicking on the links below:

