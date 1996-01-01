The Miller field ceased production in 2007 and bp has completed the first phase of decommissioning, including well decommissioning, topsides and jacket removals, and removals of the spools and associated infrastructure within the 500m zone of the installation.

The pipelines which were used to export oil and gas from the Miller installation have been flushed clear of hydrocarbons and are being left in place for potential future use.

A detailed decommissioning programme contains proposals for dealing with the topsides, jacket, drill cuttings pile and subsea infrastructure in close proximity to the platform. This is available to view or download below. The UK Government approved the decommissioning programme in December 2013. All removals works associated with this decommissioning programme has been completed, with post decommissioning requirements remaining.

The OSPAR consultation phase completed in 2011 and Government approval for derogation was received in early 2013. The rationale for the Miller jacket proposals can be viewed in the Miller Decommissioning Programme below.

The Miller field is situated 270km north east of Aberdeen, in Blocks 16/7b and 16/8b, in the Central North Sea. BP is the field operator and partners are Harbour Energy and Shell.

In April 2016, Petrofac was awarded a Duty Holder contract from BP to support the late life management of the platform. Under the contract, Petrofac assumed operator responsibility for the platform and managed all aspects of on and offshore activities.

bp remains the licence owner for Miller and, along with partners, and will shortly progress the Decommissioning Programme for the interfield pipelines.