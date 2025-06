The Petrojarl Foinaven FPSO was taken off station in 2022 under an approved decommissioning programme.

The items/facilities covered by the Foinaven FPSO off station decommissioning programme are the removal of the Petrojarl Foinaven FPSO vessel and its associated mooring systems, risers and dynamic umbilicals.

The Foinaven field is situated approximately 120 miles west of the Shetland Isles within the Faroes/Shetland Trough.

