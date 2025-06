The North-West Hutton field is in Block 211/27a of the UKCS and was discovered by Amoco (U.K.) Exploration company in 1975.

The field ceased production in 2002 after successfully extracting 126 million barrels of oil. Between 2002 and 2004 all wells were decommissioned, topsides were removed in 2008 and jacket was removed in 2009, the jacket footings remain in place, with OSPAR derogation granted under OSPAR decision 98/3. Subsea infrastructure was decommissioned between 2011 and 2012.

All scopes associated with the approved decommissioning programme have been completed.