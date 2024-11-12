Site traffic information and cookies

Don Field Decommissioning Programme

 

The Don field is located approximately 230km north-east of the Shetland Islands in the UK Sector of the Northern North Sea and lies in 160m of water.  The Don field owners are bp (operator) and Harbour Energy.
 
Don was a subsea development comprising five production wells and two water injection wells. The field was discovered in 1976 and oil was first produced in October 1989, exported via pipeline to the nearby Enquest Thistle installation and then to the Sullom Voe Terminal on Shetland.
 
The Don field ceased production in January 2005. Wells have been plugged and abandoned, and the subsea facilities decommissioned between 2005 and 2023, under an approved Decommissioning Programme.
 
Preparations are underway for decommissioning of the remaining subsea elements within the Thistle platform 500m zone. This will be performed as part of Enquest’s decommissioning activities for the Thistle platform.

Downloads
Don Decommissioning Programme for pipelines in Thistle 500m zone pdf / 3.1 MB

Further information

Name: Stephen Christie

Location: Aberdeen, Scotland
Email: stephen.christie@uk.bp.com

 