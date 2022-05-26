We will use your personal data to:



Facilitate payment for fuel and other services that you purchase

When you use the BPme app to pay for fuel, we will use your personal data (including location data) to facilitate the payment for fuel and other services purchased by you through the app such as Click & Collect.



Locate nearby BP petrol stations using Station Finder

When you use the BPme app Station Finder Service, we will use your location data to find nearby BP petrol stations.

As a BPme Rewards member, we will also use your information to:



Operate the BPme Rewards scheme

We use your information to operate the BPme Rewards loyalty scheme, for example to enable you to collect and redeem points, provide other services related to the scheme (including Click & Collect services) and to ensure that the applicable terms and conditions are observed.



Send you relevant direct marketing communications

As part of the registration process, you will be asked to indicate your preferences for receiving BP marketing communications containing information and offers about BP products, promotions and services and those of our partners in the scheme. These communications may, depending on your selected preferences, be sent from BP by email, text and post.

You can opt out of receiving these direct marketing communications at any time by following the instructions set out in each marketing communication or by changing your preferences within your account settings on the website/app or by contacting BPmeUK@bp.com

You can also choose whether to receive mobile push marketing notifications through the BPme Rewards app – you can manage your preferences for push notifications at any time through your device’s notifications permissions settings, which is determined by your device’s operating system (either iOS or Android). If using iOS, you need to visit ‘Settings’ on your Apple device and then ‘notifications’ and select ‘BPme’ to opt out of push notifications. If you are an Android user, select ‘settings’ on your device and then ‘apps’. Select BPme, and Under ‘notifications’, turn the ‘show notifications’ toggle to off to opt out.

If you opt-out of receiving direct marketing communications, you will still receive essential service-related communications related to your account and the operation of the loyalty scheme such as points balance updates, order confirmation emails/texts/phone calls and reminders that your points are about to expire.





Identify offers and provide these offers to you when you visit the offers tab

We will show you tailored online offers and adverts when you visit the ‘Offers’ tab in the BPme app.

If you consent to us using your phone’s location, we can tailor these in-app offers so that they are specific to the BP store you visit while using the BPme app. If you want to withdraw your consent to store-specific offers, please visit the settings page in the BPme app (Account > Settings > Communication Preferences). This will mean that generic offers will still appear when you visit the offers tab, but some of these offers may not be redeemable at the store you are visiting.

Understand you better to provide personalised offers and marketing communications

BP will use the information you provide to us and your purchases in the BPme app and at BP retail sites to analyse and understand your shopping behaviour and spending patterns so that we can provide you with personalised BP offers and marketing communications which we think will be of interest to you. To help us better understand you as a customer, we will also analyse how you use the loyalty programme and how you interact with our website/app and other marketing channels, including assessing the effectiveness of our offers and marketing communications.

In addition, should you choose to agree, we may analyse your online browsing habits to show you more personalised BP offers and adverts when you visit websites and social media sites outside BP. We do this using cookies that are stored by your internet browser or within apps on your mobile device using device identifiers. We share this data with our trusted providers to show you more relevant and attractive BP ads and offers.When prompted within the BPme app, you can choose to allow BP to show you these personalised BP ads on your phone using your mobile device identifier. You can always opt out and change your preference at any time by visiting your BPme app settings.





Carry out customer research/surveys to improve our services

We will use your data to request your participation in voluntary surveys so that we can improve the BPme app and BPme Rewards scheme, our offers and customer communications.



We will also analyse and use your data (on an aggregate level) to carry out research into how customers are interacting with BP and the loyalty scheme so that we can improve our products, services, and customer communications.

