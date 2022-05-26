Registration data
When you first register for BPme Rewards, BP must collect some limited personal data so that you can participate in our loyalty scheme. We require your name, email address and new loyalty card number to operate the scheme. This information will be used to establish an account for you and email you with your unique password and access to your new BPme Rewards account. You will also be asked whether you would like to receive email marketing communications from BP.
Further optional data
Once you have received your password and access to your account, BP will request some further voluntary information from you including your date of birth, the number of cars in your household and annual mileage. This optional information is used primarily to help us better understand you as a customer, so that you then benefit from receiving more relevant and personalised offers and marketing communications from BP. You are not required to provide this information in order to be a member of the BPme Rewards scheme. You also have the choice to provide your postal address and phone number if you wish to receive offers and marketing communications from BP by post or text.
Other personal data
When you use your BPme Rewards loyalty card, we will collect information relating to the use of your BPme Rewards account, including purchases and transactions you undertake at BP in order to issue you with points and operate the loyalty scheme.
Mobile Device data
In order to enable us to provide you with the format and functionality you require and for security and fraud prevention purposes, we will collect information about your mobile device, including, for example, the IP address of your device, the hardware model, operating system and version, who your mobile network operator is and other mobile network information.
Usage and preference information
We collect generic information about the way customers use the BPme app to improve app functionality and user experience. However this information is aggregated with that of other users of the app and cannot be used to identify you personally.You may also be able to save certain settings in the app manually. This allows us to improve your experience while using the BPme app (for example by setting your preferred language and preferred Pay for Fuel payment method as default). In some cases we do this through the use of cookies, pixel tags, or similar technologies that create and maintain unique identifiers.
Location data
When you register for the BPme app you are sent a prompt by your mobile phone’s operating system asking whether you would like to consent to the BPme app using your location data in order for us to provide you with the Pay for Fuel and Station Finder services. This enables the BPme app to collect information about your geographic location and exact positioning without which we cannot provide these particular services to you. We will only collect data about your location while you are using the BPme app or when the app is running in the foreground or background.You can disable location services using the settings in your phone’s operating system but this may prevent or limit your use of the Pay for Fuel and Station Finder services.
We will use your personal data to:
Facilitate payment for fuel and other services that you purchase
When you use the BPme app to pay for fuel, we will use your personal data (including location data) to facilitate the payment for fuel and other services purchased by you through the app such as Click & Collect.
Locate nearby BP petrol stations using Station Finder
When you use the BPme app Station Finder Service, we will use your location data to find nearby BP petrol stations.
As a BPme Rewards member, we will also use your information to:
Operate the BPme Rewards scheme
We use your information to operate the BPme Rewards loyalty scheme, for example to enable you to collect and redeem points, provide other services related to the scheme (including Click & Collect services) and to ensure that the applicable terms and conditions are observed.
Send you relevant direct marketing communications
As part of the registration process, you will be asked to indicate your preferences for receiving BP marketing communications containing information and offers about BP products, promotions and services and those of our partners in the scheme. These communications may, depending on your selected preferences, be sent from BP by email, text and post.
You can opt out of receiving these direct marketing communications at any time by following the instructions set out in each marketing communication or by changing your preferences within your account settings on the website/app or by contacting BPmeUK@bp.com
You can also choose whether to receive mobile push marketing notifications through the BPme Rewards app – you can manage your preferences for push notifications at any time through your device’s notifications permissions settings, which is determined by your device’s operating system (either iOS or Android). If using iOS, you need to visit ‘Settings’ on your Apple device and then ‘notifications’ and select ‘BPme’ to opt out of push notifications. If you are an Android user, select ‘settings’ on your device and then ‘apps’. Select BPme, and Under ‘notifications’, turn the ‘show notifications’ toggle to off to opt out.
If you opt-out of receiving direct marketing communications, you will still receive essential service-related communications related to your account and the operation of the loyalty scheme such as points balance updates, order confirmation emails/texts/phone calls and reminders that your points are about to expire.
Identify offers and provide these offers to you when you visit the offers tab
We will show you tailored online offers and adverts when you visit the ‘Offers’ tab in the BPme app.
If you consent to us using your phone’s location, we can tailor these in-app offers so that they are specific to the BP store you visit while using the BPme app. If you want to withdraw your consent to store-specific offers, please visit the settings page in the BPme app (Account > Settings > Communication Preferences). This will mean that generic offers will still appear when you visit the offers tab, but some of these offers may not be redeemable at the store you are visiting.
Understand you better to provide personalised offers and marketing communications
BP will use the information you provide to us and your purchases in the BPme app and at BP retail sites to analyse and understand your shopping behaviour and spending patterns so that we can provide you with personalised BP offers and marketing communications which we think will be of interest to you. To help us better understand you as a customer, we will also analyse how you use the loyalty programme and how you interact with our website/app and other marketing channels, including assessing the effectiveness of our offers and marketing communications.
In addition, should you choose to agree, we may analyse your online browsing habits to show you more personalised BP offers and adverts when you visit websites and social media sites outside BP. We do this using cookies that are stored by your internet browser or within apps on your mobile device using device identifiers. We share this data with our trusted providers to show you more relevant and attractive BP ads and offers.When prompted within the BPme app, you can choose to allow BP to show you these personalised BP ads on your phone using your mobile device identifier. You can always opt out and change your preference at any time by visiting your BPme app settings.
Carry out customer research/surveys to improve our services
We will use your data to request your participation in voluntary surveys so that we can improve the BPme app and BPme Rewards scheme, our offers and customer communications.
We will also analyse and use your data (on an aggregate level) to carry out research into how customers are interacting with BP and the loyalty scheme so that we can improve our products, services, and customer communications.
For most uses of your personal data described above, BP relies on the fact that it has a legitimate business interest in collecting and using your personal data for purposes such as establishing an account for you, preventing and detecting fraud and sending you marketing communications. We also rely on this as the legal basis for carrying out customer research and data analytics regarding how you shop and what you shop for in order to provide you with personalised offers.
We may use some of your information (e.g. purchase and payment card data) where it is necessary for us to perform the contract that we have with you or where the information is necessary to comply with a legal obligation to which we are subject.
In some situations, for example when processing your location data, we rely on your consent as the basis for collecting and using such data. You can withdraw your consent at any time by either changing your privacy preferences within the app or by contacting BPmeUK@bp.com
BPme Rewards will feature exciting offers from our partner organisations. You can choose to redeem your points for an e-voucher to receive rewards from our partners.
Where you have agreed to receive BP marketing communications, such messages will therefore contain offers relating to our partners’ products and services which you can benefit from under the scheme, as well as BP’s own offers and promotions.
The list of partners is available here and will be updated as and when new partner relationships are launched.
We may disclose your personal data in the following situations:
We work with carefully selected service providers that carry out certain functions on our behalf. For example, in relation to the redemption of vouchers and reward points, you will be redirected to BP’s service provider, where you will need to provide them with additional information as outlined in section 5 above.
Third-party service providers acting on our behalf to help us operate BPme Rewards can only use your data in accordance with our written instructions and must comply with the information security protections we have put in place. Any transfer of personal data to third-parties based outside the EEA is governed by a standardised set of data protection clauses (as required by the European Commission). A copy of these clauses is available on request.
Since BP operates globally, BP may require your personal data to be transferred to other BP entities in countries inside or outside the European Economic Area (EEA) where necessary to provide the service. We do this
under a comprehensive, flexible, and global compliance framework which
implements appropriate measures and safeguards (including EU standard
contractual clauses) to ensure that your personal data is protected in
accordance with applicable data protection laws. A copy of these clauses is
available on request.
We will retain your personal data only for as long as is necessary in order to fulfil the purpose(s) for which it was collected (as described in this Privacy Statement).
As a general rule, we retain the information you provide when you register, together with information we collect about you and your use of the scheme, for the duration of your membership of the scheme.
As a BPme Rewards customer, if you do not earn or redeem points for a period of 24 months we will, in accordance with the Terms and Conditions, deem your BPme Rewards account to be inactive. BPme Rewards accounts (and associated customer data) which have not been used for a further period of 24 months will at that point be automatically deleted or irreversibly anonymised.
We may retain some of your personal data for a longer period insofar as it may be necessary to defend or prosecute any legal claim(s).
We are legally obliged to retain commercial transaction data for a period of 7 years. Personal identifiers will then be removed in order to de-identify the data. We may also continue to use the aggregated form of the data (i.e. where the data of numerous individuals is combined to prevent identification of a single person) for statistical purposes.
To permanently delete your BPme Rewards account, please contact BPmeUK@bp.com
You have the following legal rights in relation to the use of your personal data. You are entitled to:
You can access your account information (including transactions and points redemption history), change your marketing preferences and other privacy settings within your account settings on the app.
If you have any questions about how we use your personal data, or if you want to access your data or exercise any of your other privacy rights including deleting your data, contact our Careline at BPmeUK@bp.com
If you wish to make a complaint or query about BP’s use of your data, we encourage you to contact our Careline. You also have the right to lodge a complaint with your national data protection supervisory authority.
We are committed to ensuring that your personal data is kept accurate and up to date. It is your responsibility to let us know if there are inaccuracies or changes to your personal data.
You can update your contact details and other data via your account settings (click on ‘Edit my profile’). Please notify us at BPmeUK@bp.com if there are any further changes to or inaccuracies in your personal data, providing us with sufficient information to enable us to identify you, so that any changes can be made.
At various points within the BPme app (e.g. when you view the Privacy Statement or the Terms and Conditions) information is retrieved from the BP.com website. The BP.com website uses cookies or similar technology to log data about your visit to BP's websites based on your device's IP address.
For more information, please visit the following link and toggle to the Site Traffic Information and Cookies section.