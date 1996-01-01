How to use BPme on iOS

How to use BPme for iOS - instructions

With BPme you can pay for fuel from your car so easily.

First, enter your name and email address. We’ll send you an email which you’ll open to set your password and bingo, you’ve registered.

Next enter your payment card details or, even easier, just scan it. You can add more than one card if you want to.



The next time you visit a BP station, pull up at the pump and whilst still in your car, turn off your engine and turn on BPme. Confirm station, pump number and a specific amount of fuel, or go all in with a full tank.

Check that your details are correct, then leave your phone in the car, get out and fill up.

After you’ve filled up, rate your experience, we’ll then email you a receipt.

Phone, fuel, go with BPme.

