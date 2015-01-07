BPme Terms and conditions

Restrictions of use

4.1 You agree that you will not use Pay for Fuel or otherwise use the BPme App:

(a) if you are refuelling a motorbike;

(b) if you are under 16 years of age;

(c) if you do not have a motor vehicle (not a motorbike) or a suitable portable container or a demountable fuel tank to fill whilst you are on

the BP retail forecourt;

(d) if you are driving or your car is in motion; or

(e) at any time that you are out of your vehicle and on the BP retail site forecourt.



4.2 You agree that you will comply with the relevant BP site safety rules and regulations at all times while using Pay for Fuel and the BPme App.



4.3 Pay for Fuel can only be used to purchase fuel and is only available at some BP sites and during the relevant site’s usual attended operating hours, unless a BP site has chosen to offer this Service outside attended operating hours.



4.4 Some fuel pumps may not be available for use through Pay for Fuel at some BP sites. Pumps that are not available for use through Pay for Fuel at a BP site will not appear as an option in the Pay for Fuel menu when you use Pay for Fuel at that BP site.

Payment options

4.5 Pay in Car will enable you to use the BPme App to pay for fuel using:

(a) authorised credit and debit cards, we accept Visa, Mastercard and American Express (AMEX) cards, that you can add as a direct payment method within the BPme App;



(b) Apple Pay;



(c) Android Pay;



(d) PayPal;



(e) a BP-issued Routex Fuelcard; or

(f) BPme Rewards Points,



at participating BP sites, in accordance with this section 4. However not all payment methods will be available immediately and we will notify you once a new payment method has been activated within the BPme App.

Setting your payment preferences

4.6 You will be able to set your payment preferences within the ‘Payment Details’ section in the BPme App and will have flexibility as to whether you want to use one payment method or have a choice of multiple payment methods. You can add, update or delete these payment methods at any time.



4.7 In these Terms, any credit card or debit card available within the BPme App will be referred to as a Nominated Card. A BP Fuelcard will not be classified as a Nominated Card.



4.8 Please note that:



(a) Your preferred debit or credit card may not be eligible for the Pay for Fuel Service as a method of payment– you can check whether your Nominated Card is eligible by attempting to load it in the ‘Payment Details’ section of the BPme App. If the card is not eligible you will receive an error message stating that your chosen card type is not supported; and



(b) Even where a Nominated Card is available as a method of payment within the BPme App, there may be some BP sites which cannot accept all Nominated Cards and you may be required to select another of your Nominated Cards within the BPme app or pay in store at such sites.



4.9 If you wish to use Apple Pay or Android Pay (as applicable to your mobile device), you must ensure that your mobile device has the relevant operating system and that you accept relevant software updates to enable Apple Pay or Android Pay to function properly within the BPme App. Please contact Apple or Google (as applicable to you) if you have questions about using Apple Pay or Android Pay within the BPme App.



4.10 If you are using Apple Pay or Android Pay as part of the Pay for Fuel service, please be aware that in addition to these Terms other terms and conditions or policies from third parties may apply to the Pay for Fuel transaction, such as applicable terms from Apple or Google, banks supplying your Nominated Card and processing the payment transactions, your wireless carrier, and other third party services or websites incorporated in Apple Pay or Android Pay (as applicable). We refer you to clause 9 in respect of your adherence to such third party terms and conditions and policies.

Monetary holds for Nominated Cards

4.11 You will not be able to use a Nominated Card for the Pay for Fuel Service if it has expired, has been reported stolen by your bank or is no longer eligible for use in Pay for Fuel for any reason. You will be notified in Pay for Fuel if a Nominated Card is no longer able to be used.



4.12 BP will never see nor store the details of your Nominated Cards. If you add an authorised debit or credit card into the BPme App, such details are collected, stored and processed by BP’s payment services provider, PayPal Luxembourg S.à r.l., who processes your purchases when you use the BPme App. If you use Apple Pay or Android Pay as your method of payment, neither BP nor PayPal Luxembourg S.à r.l. will collect, store or process your card details when you use the BPme App and the normal payment process for Apple Pay or Android Pay (as applicable) will apply.



4.13 If you use a Nominated Card to purchase fuel using Pay for Fuel, you authorise a pre-authorisation hold against your Nominated Card (for credit cards) or bank account (for debit cards) equal the value of fuel that you select in Pay in Car or, if no specific value is selected (e.g., you choose the ‘Full Tank’ option), up to £150.00 (including VAT) (Pre-Authorisation Hold).



4.14 If a Pre-Authorisation Hold is not granted for any reason, for example, if the relevant account does not have the funds necessary for the Pre-Authorisation Hold, you will not be able to proceed with the purchase at all.



4.15 BP is not responsible for, and has no influence over, the time it takes for your bank to release a Pre-Authorisation Hold. Please contact your bank if you have any questions.



4.16 IMPORTANT: A Pre-Authorisation Hold will be made each time you authorise payment using a Nominated Card for Pay in Car. In some cases, this may result in multiple Pre-Authorisation Holds – for example, if you cancel a payment authorisation, or a payment authorisation times out, and you then proceed with another payment authorisation to purchase fuel using your Nominated Card. BP will not be responsible if by having multiple Pre-Authorisation Holds, your bank declines a transaction due to insufficient funds.

BP Fuelcard

4.17 Once you have been notified by us that the BPme App enables payment by BP Fuelcard, you can register one BP Fuelcard on your BPme Pay for Fuel account if:



(a) you have a BP Fuelcard (your BP Fuelcard) that is eligible for the Pay for Fuel Service - you can check whether your BP Fuelcard is eligible by attempting to load your Fuelcard number in the Pay for Fuel menu or contacting BP (see clause 1.3); and



(b) your use of the Pay for Fuel Service is approved by your BP Fuelcard account holder (being the individual who administers the BP Fuelcard account on behalf of your employer) - request for this approval will be initiated via the BPme App when you register for the Pay in Car Service. Approval is at your BP Fuelcard account holder’s discretion and may be revoked by your BP Fuelcard account holder at any time. If Approval is given, your BP Fuelcard account holder will send you a PIN specific to your use of the BP Fuelcard within the BPme App that you will need to enter into the BPme App to activate your BP Fuelcard as a payment method.



4.18 A BP Fuelcard registered on your BPme Pay in Car account can only be used to purchase fuel, in accordance with any existing restrictions (e.g. fuel type, daily limit) imposed on you by BP, your BP Fuelcard account holder or your employer or any other monetary or other limitations applicable to your BP Fuelcard.



4.19 The "Conditions of Use of BP Fuelcards" between BP and your BP Fuelcard account holder (BP Fuelcard Terms) continue to apply to your BP Fuelcard. If there is any inconsistency, the BP Fuelcard Terms will take precedence.



4.20 If you register your BP Fuelcard for Pay in Car, you must keep the physical BP Fuelcard issued to you. Pay in Car is not available at non-BP sites (for example Texaco, Gulf and Esso stations that display the BP Fuelcard acceptance sign) and BP cannot guarantee that Pay in Car will always be available at BP sites.

Digital instance of payment cards

4.21 You acknowledge that registering your Nominated Card and your BP Fuelcard (once this payment method is available) on the BPme App creates a digital instance of your physical card. This means that, if you have a Nominated Card or your BP Fuelcard registered on your BPme Pay in Car account:



(a) if your physical card is cancelled, the Nominated Card registered on your BPme profile (or via Apple Pay, Android Pay or PayPal as applicable) will also be cancelled and will no longer be able to be used. However, if you cancel your BPme profile and/or BP account, or remove your Nominated Card from your BPme profile or within Apple Pay or Android Pay (as applicable) or remove your BP Fuelcard but do not cancel your physical card, your physical card can still be used; and



(b) you must cancel all digital instances of your Nominated Cards or your BP Fuelcard registered on your BPme profile and/or BP account if your device or your card(s) is lost or stolen. You can contact us for help with cancelling your digital instances of your Nominated Cards or your BP Fuelcard (see clause 1.3).

Using Pay for Fuel

4.22 Pay for Fuel uses the location services provided by your mobile devices’ native operating system for the purposes of determining the BP site you are at. To use Pay for Fuel, you need to give us your consent to BP accessing information about your current location by enabling location services through the permission system used by your mobile device’s native operating system. Confirmation of your location at a BP site is a component of the security measures for Pay for Fuel. In certain circumstance BP may also require that you confirm the specific BP site you are attempting to purchase fuel from via a message within the BPme App. You can use Pay for Fuel to request to purchase and authorise payment for fuel from BP, from a specified pump that you identify as the pump that you intend to take your fuel from (Selected Pump). Approval of your request by BP is at BP’s discretion. Your request will lapse if fuel does not start being dispensed from the Selected Pump within a “time out period” that starts when you see the ‘Please start fuelling now’ screen and ends at a time determined by BP from time to time (time out period).



4.23 You may cancel your request for any reason up until the point at which you lift the fuelling hose at your Selected Pump (for example, if you become aware that you have identified the incorrect pump for your vehicle you should return to your car to cancel the request in the BPme App).



4.24 Whilst you may select a pre-set value for your fuel transaction, because the BP station network has a range of pump types installed, the pump mechanism may in fact stop fuelling either (i) up to 80p below your chosen value or (ii) at the value equal to your chosen value less the cost in pence of one litre of fuel, as a guard to prevent your purchase exceeding the Pre-Authorisation Hold in place for that transaction. You will only be charged for the amount of fuel delivered into the vehicle at the time that the pump stops fuelling rather than the pre-set value you selected for the transaction within the BPme App.



4.25 IMPORTANT: If you have paid for your fuel using Pay for Fuel correctly, Pay for Fuel will confirm ‘Thanks, you’re all done’. If you have completed fuelling your vehicle and do not see this message, and/or you see the message ‘There’s been a problem’, any fuel dispensed to your vehicle will not have been charged to your BP Fuelcard or Nominated Card (as applicable) via Pay for Fuel and accordingly you will not have paid for, and will remain liable for, that fuel. You will need to go in store to pay for the fuel you received.



4.26 IMPORTANT: It is your responsibility to ensure that, when you use Pay for Fuel, you select the correct site (if applicable) and pump number for the pump that you intend to take your fuel from. If the Selected Pump is not the pump you take your fuel from, the following applies:



(a) if any person starts pumping fuel from the Selected Pump in the time out period, any fuel dispensed will be charged by BP to the payment method you authorised for the Selected Pump using Pay for Fuel (i.e. a Nominated Card or your BP Fuelcard). If you authorised payment using your Nominated Card, a Pre-Authorisation Hold will also apply (see clause 4.13);



(b) any fuel dispensed to your vehicle will not be charged to your BP Fuelcard or Nominated Card (as applicable) via Pay for Fuel and accordingly you will not have paid for, and will remain liable for, that fuel. You will need to go in store to pay for the fuel you received.

Where your Selected Pump is used by another driver, and you pay for your fuel in store, we will endeavour to reconcile the amount attributable to the Selected Pump charged to your BP Fuelcard account or your Nominated Card with the other driver. However, BP may not be able to, and is not required to, reverse charges that you did not intend to be charged to your BP Fuelcard or your Nominated Card, as a result of you entering an incorrect pump number for the Selected Pump when using Pay for Fuel or your Selected Pump not being hung up correctly after fuelling is complete (see below).

IMPORTANT: It is your responsibility to ensure that, when you use Pay for Fuel, the hose of your Selected Pump has been hung up correctly after fuelling is complete. You will know the Selected Pump has been hung up correctly when you see the ‘Thanks, you’re all done’ screen. If you do not see this screen, you will need to re-hang the hose until that screen appears. If the Selected Pump has not been hung up correctly, and any person continues pumping fuel from your Selected Pump, any fuel dispensed will be charged by BP to your Nominated Card or your BP Fuelcard account holder in accordance with the BP Fuelcard Terms (as applicable).



4.27 When your transaction is complete a transaction summary will appear on the screen of the BPme App. This summary is not a receipt. We will email a VAT receipt to the email account that you register to your BP account.