BPme Terms and conditions

1.1 Thank you for downloading and setting up your account on the BPme application (BPme App), provided by BP Oil UK Limited (BP, us or our).
1.2 The terms and conditions set out or referred to below (the Terms) apply to the services provided on the BPme App now and in the future for use in the United Kingdom (Services). Before using the BPme App and the Services, you should read these Terms carefully. They contain important information about the steps you must take to keep your account secure, restrictions on using the Services, how we or you can end the Services and our limitations on our liability to you. We have highlighted some of the most important Terms in bold below. If you do not agree to these Terms, you must not access, or must stop accessing, the BPme App.
1.3 If you have any questions about these Terms or the BPme App, or wish to notify us of any of the matters referred to in these terms, please contact BP by email on BPmeUK@bp.com or by phone on 0800 402 402 (option # 2) during normal working hours.
1.4 The Services currently include:
Use of some Services is subject to our approval, at our discretion, and may only be available to eligible customers. Use of the BPme Rewards schedule (including the collection and issuance of BPme Rewards Points is subject to our terms and conditions available at this link. If there is any inconsistency between these Terms and our BPme Rewards terms and conditions, the BPme Rewards terms and conditions will take precedence in relation to the BPme Rewards scheme.
1.5 We plan to expand on the Services that we can offer to you within the BPme App and we will notify you of new functionality within the application once it becomes available and tell you how to use it.
1.6 As detailed below, the Terms incorporate our Privacy Statement, BP and
third party terms and conditions referred to below and updates made to the
Terms in the future (see clause 13 below)
2.1 To use the BPme App, you must:
(a) create a BP user account to allow you to access BPme and any other services and applications that may be offered by BP to its customers from time to time; and
(b) have an internet-enabled, eligible mobile device which is connected to the internet and uses a software version that supports the BPme App.
2.2 You must ensure that all information that you provide when you create a BP account and use the BPme App is accurate, up to date and not misleading.
2.3 You may incur and are solely responsible for charges from your mobile phone network operator for downloading and using the BPme App and the Services.
2.4 When you are at a BP site, you may only use your mobile device,
including the BPme App, while in your stationary vehicle or inside the BP
store. You must not use your mobile device whilst driving or outside your car on the forecourt of a BP site.
3.1 When you set up your BP account, you will be required to create a BP account password. We will ask you for your name, email address and payment credentials and you must provide accurate and complete information in response to these questions.
3.2 If you use Pay for Fuel (or any additional Services that we add to BPme that require additional security) you may be required to, or have the option to, create an additional ‘passcode’ or use your mobile device’s touch ID functionality – for example, when you add a payment card for Pay for Fuel. Please be aware that any fingerprint activated for touch ID on your mobile device will be valid and you are responsible for any purchases made using any fingerprints stored on your mobile device.
3.3 You are responsible for ensuring that:
(a) you are the only person that uses your BP account – you must not authorise anyone else to use your BP account;
(b) you only log onto BPme on one device at any time;
(c) your password and passcode are kept secure - for example, you must not tell anyone else your password or passcode and your password or passcode must not be kept as a written or electronic record with or on your mobile device; and
(d) your BP account information is updated if your details change – for example, it is essential that you update your email address if it changes in order to continue to use your BP account. Once the BPme App activates payment by BP Fuelcard, you must also update your BP account information if your BP Fuelcard number or its expiry date or the virtual pin for your BP Fuelcard changes (if applicable), if you are using a BP Fuelcard for the Pay for Fuel Service.
BP is under no obligation to check that any instruction or confirmation made through your BP account is from you and BP is only liable for any loss or damage arising from your failure to keep your password and passcode secure in the circumstances described in clause 3.5 below.
3.4 You must notify BP immediately, and request deletion or temporary suspension of your BPme profile (Deletion Request), if the security of your BP account is compromised due to:
(a) your mobile device being lost or
stolen;
(b) your password and/or passcode becoming or likely to become known by another person; and/or
(c) unauthorised access to your BP account.
You must confirm that notification by email to BP via BPmeUK@bp.com as soon as possible.
You acknowledge that BP will not have any obligation to notify your Nominated Card issuer of fraudulent or unauthorised charge activity or to take any action on your behalf.
3.5 You will not be liable for any unauthorised transactions made from the second working day following receipt of a Deletion Request by BP. BP will not be liable for any transactions using your BPme App prior to the second working day following receipt of a Deletion Request by BP.
3.6 BP may enforce or implement any security measures it deems appropriate for the BPme App at any time and may update and add security measures to the BPme App at its discretion at any time.
3.7 Security of your BP account is important to BP. However, BP cannot guarantee that the BPme App will always be available, fault-free and secure or that it will be free from viruses or other harmful programmes. You acknowledge that you are aware of, and accept this risk, including, without limitation, the risk that a third party may gain access to your BP account which contains personal and confidential information.
4.1 You agree that you will not use Pay for Fuel or otherwise use the BPme App:
(a) if you are refuelling a motorbike;
(b) if you are under 16 years of age;
(c) if you do not have a motor vehicle (not a motorbike) or a suitable portable container or a demountable fuel tank to fill whilst you are on
the BP retail forecourt;
(d) if you are driving or your car is in motion; or
(e) at any time that you are out of your vehicle and on the BP retail site forecourt.
4.2 You agree that you will comply with the relevant BP site safety rules and regulations at all times while using Pay for Fuel and the BPme App.
4.3 Pay for Fuel can only be used to purchase fuel and is only available at some BP sites and during the relevant site’s usual attended operating hours, unless a BP site has chosen to offer this Service outside attended operating hours.
4.4 Some fuel pumps may not be available for use through Pay for Fuel at some BP sites. Pumps that are not available for use through Pay for Fuel at a BP site will not appear as an option in the Pay for Fuel menu when you use Pay for Fuel at that BP site.
4.5 Pay in Car will enable you to use the BPme App to pay for fuel using:
(a) authorised credit and debit cards, we accept Visa, Mastercard and American Express (AMEX) cards, that you can add as a direct payment method within the BPme App;
(b) Apple Pay;
(c) Android Pay;
(d) PayPal;
(e) a BP-issued Routex Fuelcard; or
(f) BPme Rewards Points,
at participating BP sites, in accordance with this section 4. However not all payment methods will be available immediately and we will notify you once a new payment method has been activated within the BPme App.
4.6 You will be able to set your payment preferences within the ‘Payment Details’ section in the BPme App and will have flexibility as to whether you want to use one payment method or have a choice of multiple payment methods. You can add, update or delete these payment methods at any time.
4.7 In these Terms, any credit card or debit card available within the BPme App will be referred to as a Nominated Card. A BP Fuelcard will not be classified as a Nominated Card.
4.8 Please note that:
(a) Your preferred debit or credit card may not be eligible for the Pay for Fuel Service as a method of payment– you can check whether your Nominated Card is eligible by attempting to load it in the ‘Payment Details’ section of the BPme App. If the card is not eligible you will receive an error message stating that your chosen card type is not supported; and
(b) Even where a Nominated Card is available as a method of payment within the BPme App, there may be some BP sites which cannot accept all Nominated Cards and you may be required to select another of your Nominated Cards within the BPme app or pay in store at such sites.
4.9 If you wish to use Apple Pay or Android Pay (as applicable to your mobile device), you must ensure that your mobile device has the relevant operating system and that you accept relevant software updates to enable Apple Pay or Android Pay to function properly within the BPme App. Please contact Apple or Google (as applicable to you) if you have questions about using Apple Pay or Android Pay within the BPme App.
4.10 If you are using Apple Pay or Android Pay as part of the Pay for Fuel service, please be aware that in addition to these Terms other terms and conditions or policies from third parties may apply to the Pay for Fuel transaction, such as applicable terms from Apple or Google, banks supplying your Nominated Card and processing the payment transactions, your wireless carrier, and other third party services or websites incorporated in Apple Pay or Android Pay (as applicable). We refer you to clause 9 in respect of your adherence to such third party terms and conditions and policies.
4.11 You will not be able to use a Nominated Card for the Pay for Fuel Service if it has expired, has been reported stolen by your bank or is no longer eligible for use in Pay for Fuel for any reason. You will be notified in Pay for Fuel if a Nominated Card is no longer able to be used.
4.12 BP will never see nor store the details of your Nominated Cards. If you add an authorised debit or credit card into the BPme App, such details are collected, stored and processed by BP’s payment services provider, PayPal Luxembourg S.à r.l., who processes your purchases when you use the BPme App. If you use Apple Pay or Android Pay as your method of payment, neither BP nor PayPal Luxembourg S.à r.l. will collect, store or process your card details when you use the BPme App and the normal payment process for Apple Pay or Android Pay (as applicable) will apply.
4.13 If you use a Nominated Card to purchase fuel using Pay for Fuel, you authorise a pre-authorisation hold against your Nominated Card (for credit cards) or bank account (for debit cards) equal the value of fuel that you select in Pay in Car or, if no specific value is selected (e.g., you choose the ‘Full Tank’ option), up to £150.00 (including VAT) (Pre-Authorisation Hold).
4.14 If a Pre-Authorisation Hold is not granted for any reason, for example, if the relevant account does not have the funds necessary for the Pre-Authorisation Hold, you will not be able to proceed with the purchase at all.
4.15 BP is not responsible for, and has no influence over, the time it takes for your bank to release a Pre-Authorisation Hold. Please contact your bank if you have any questions.
4.16 IMPORTANT: A Pre-Authorisation Hold will be made each time you authorise payment using a Nominated Card for Pay in Car. In some cases, this may result in multiple Pre-Authorisation Holds – for example, if you cancel a payment authorisation, or a payment authorisation times out, and you then proceed with another payment authorisation to purchase fuel using your Nominated Card. BP will not be responsible if by having multiple Pre-Authorisation Holds, your bank declines a transaction due to insufficient funds.
4.17 Once you have been notified by us that the BPme App enables payment by BP Fuelcard, you can register one BP Fuelcard on your BPme Pay for Fuel account if:
(a) you have a BP Fuelcard (your BP Fuelcard) that is eligible for the Pay for Fuel Service - you can check whether your BP Fuelcard is eligible by attempting to load your Fuelcard number in the Pay for Fuel menu or contacting BP (see clause 1.3); and
(b) your use of the Pay for Fuel Service is approved by your BP Fuelcard account holder (being the individual who administers the BP Fuelcard account on behalf of your employer) - request for this approval will be initiated via the BPme App when you register for the Pay in Car Service. Approval is at your BP Fuelcard account holder’s discretion and may be revoked by your BP Fuelcard account holder at any time. If Approval is given, your BP Fuelcard account holder will send you a PIN specific to your use of the BP Fuelcard within the BPme App that you will need to enter into the BPme App to activate your BP Fuelcard as a payment method.
4.18 A BP Fuelcard registered on your BPme Pay in Car account can only be used to purchase fuel, in accordance with any existing restrictions (e.g. fuel type, daily limit) imposed on you by BP, your BP Fuelcard account holder or your employer or any other monetary or other limitations applicable to your BP Fuelcard.
4.19 The "Conditions of Use of BP Fuelcards" between BP and your BP Fuelcard account holder (BP Fuelcard Terms) continue to apply to your BP Fuelcard. If there is any inconsistency, the BP Fuelcard Terms will take precedence.
4.20 If you register your BP Fuelcard for Pay in Car, you must keep the physical BP Fuelcard issued to you. Pay in Car is not available at non-BP sites (for example Texaco, Gulf and Esso stations that display the BP Fuelcard acceptance sign) and BP cannot guarantee that Pay in Car will always be available at BP sites.
4.21 You acknowledge that registering your Nominated Card and your BP Fuelcard (once this payment method is available) on the BPme App creates a digital instance of your physical card. This means that, if you have a Nominated Card or your BP Fuelcard registered on your BPme Pay in Car account:
(a) if your physical card is cancelled, the Nominated Card registered on your BPme profile (or via Apple Pay, Android Pay or PayPal as applicable) will also be cancelled and will no longer be able to be used. However, if you cancel your BPme profile and/or BP account, or remove your Nominated Card from your BPme profile or within Apple Pay or Android Pay (as applicable) or remove your BP Fuelcard but do not cancel your physical card, your physical card can still be used; and
(b) you must cancel all digital instances of your Nominated Cards or your BP Fuelcard registered on your BPme profile and/or BP account if your device or your card(s) is lost or stolen. You can contact us for help with cancelling your digital instances of your Nominated Cards or your BP Fuelcard (see clause 1.3).
4.22 Pay for Fuel uses the location services provided by your mobile devices’ native operating system for the purposes of determining the BP site you are at. To use Pay for Fuel, you need to give us your consent to BP accessing information about your current location by enabling location services through the permission system used by your mobile device’s native operating system. Confirmation of your location at a BP site is a component of the security measures for Pay for Fuel. In certain circumstance BP may also require that you confirm the specific BP site you are attempting to purchase fuel from via a message within the BPme App. You can use Pay for Fuel to request to purchase and authorise payment for fuel from BP, from a specified pump that you identify as the pump that you intend to take your fuel from (Selected Pump). Approval of your request by BP is at BP’s discretion. Your request will lapse if fuel does not start being dispensed from the Selected Pump within a “time out period” that starts when you see the ‘Please start fuelling now’ screen and ends at a time determined by BP from time to time (time out period).
4.23 You may cancel your request for any reason up until the point at which you lift the fuelling hose at your Selected Pump (for example, if you become aware that you have identified the incorrect pump for your vehicle you should return to your car to cancel the request in the BPme App).
4.24 Whilst you may select a pre-set value for your fuel transaction, because the BP station network has a range of pump types installed, the pump mechanism may in fact stop fuelling either (i) up to 80p below your chosen value or (ii) at the value equal to your chosen value less the cost in pence of one litre of fuel, as a guard to prevent your purchase exceeding the Pre-Authorisation Hold in place for that transaction. You will only be charged for the amount of fuel delivered into the vehicle at the time that the pump stops fuelling rather than the pre-set value you selected for the transaction within the BPme App.
4.25 IMPORTANT: If you have paid for your fuel using Pay for Fuel correctly, Pay for Fuel will confirm ‘Thanks, you’re all done’. If you have completed fuelling your vehicle and do not see this message, and/or you see the message ‘There’s been a problem’, any fuel dispensed to your vehicle will not have been charged to your BP Fuelcard or Nominated Card (as applicable) via Pay for Fuel and accordingly you will not have paid for, and will remain liable for, that fuel. You will need to go in store to pay for the fuel you received.
4.26 IMPORTANT: It is your responsibility to ensure that, when you use Pay for Fuel, you select the correct site (if applicable) and pump number for the pump that you intend to take your fuel from. If the Selected Pump is not the pump you take your fuel from, the following applies:
(a) if any person starts pumping fuel from the Selected Pump in the time out period, any fuel dispensed will be charged by BP to the payment method you authorised for the Selected Pump using Pay for Fuel (i.e. a Nominated Card or your BP Fuelcard). If you authorised payment using your Nominated Card, a Pre-Authorisation Hold will also apply (see clause 4.13);
(b) any fuel dispensed to your vehicle will not be charged to your BP Fuelcard or Nominated Card (as applicable) via Pay for Fuel and accordingly you will not have paid for, and will remain liable for, that fuel. You will need to go in store to pay for the fuel you received.
Where your Selected Pump is used by another driver, and you pay for your fuel in store, we will endeavour to reconcile the amount attributable to the Selected Pump charged to your BP Fuelcard account or your Nominated Card with the other driver. However, BP may not be able to, and is not required to, reverse charges that you did not intend to be charged to your BP Fuelcard or your Nominated Card, as a result of you entering an incorrect pump number for the Selected Pump when using Pay for Fuel or your Selected Pump not being hung up correctly after fuelling is complete (see below).
IMPORTANT: It is your responsibility to ensure that, when you use Pay for Fuel, the hose of your Selected Pump has been hung up correctly after fuelling is complete. You will know the Selected Pump has been hung up correctly when you see the ‘Thanks, you’re all done’ screen. If you do not see this screen, you will need to re-hang the hose until that screen appears. If the Selected Pump has not been hung up correctly, and any person continues pumping fuel from your Selected Pump, any fuel dispensed will be charged by BP to your Nominated Card or your BP Fuelcard account holder in accordance with the BP Fuelcard Terms (as applicable).
4.27 When your transaction is complete a transaction summary will appear on the screen of the BPme App. This summary is not a receipt. We will email a VAT receipt to the email account that you register to your BP account.
5.1 All BPme App users can use Station Finder.
5.2 Station Finder uses the location services provided by your mobile device’s native operating system for the purposes of helping you locate a BP site. To use Station Finder you need to give your consent to BP accessing information about your current location by enabling location services through the permission system used by your mobile device’s native operating system.
5.3 Neither BP and/or any third party service provider guarantees that the information displayed through the Station Finder Service is correct or up to date.
About these Click & Collect Terms and about us
7.1. This section 7 of the Terms contains the Click & Collect Terms on which you may pre-order and pay for Wild Bean Café food and beverages, groceries and other goods (the “Products”) and we supply the Products through our Click & Collect service to you at your convenience during the normal operating hours of the Collection Sites (as indicated in section 7.30 below).
7.2. These Click & Collect Terms form part of the Terms and, to avoid doubt, the other sections of the Terms apply to these Click & Collect Terms.
7.3. Please read these Click & Collect Terms carefully before you complete an Order as they contain important information, such as who we are, how you collect the Products and what to do if there is a problem.
7.4. We are BP Oil UK Limited, a company registered in England and Wales. Our company registration number is 00446915 and our registered office is at Chertsey Road, Sunbury on Thames, Middlesex, TW16 7BP. In these Click & Collect Terms references to “BP”, “we”, “our” or “us” means BP Oil UK Limited.
7.5. You are a consumer who has downloaded and completed the setup of your account on the BPme App provided by us so that you are a BPme App account holder.
7.6. You can contact us by telephoning our customer service team at 0800 402 402 or by writing to us at careline@bp.com.
7.7. If we have to contact you, we will do so by telephone, via the BPme app or by writing to you at the email address or postal address you provided to us. To avoid doubt, when we use the words “writing” or “written”, this include email.
7.8. BP may suspend this Click & Collect service from time to time (in its entirety or with respect to certain Collection Sites). In such circumstances, the relevant Collection Site(s) will be ‘greyed out’ within the Click & Collect function in the BPme App. This will not affect any Order that you have already submitted.
Our Click & Collect contract with you
7.9. When you submit a Click & Collect order for Products by completing the checkout process on the BPme App (“Order”), you are agreeing to these Click & Collect Terms (including that you are a BPme App account holders (in accordance with section 7.5 above)) and you are making an offer to purchase certain Product(s) from us.
7.10. When you submit your Order, it does not constitute acceptance of your Order by us. To avoid doubt, we are free to accept or reject your Order at any time until you collect the Product(s) you ordered from us at a Collection Site.
7.11. We will notify you via the BPme App and via the email you provided to us as soon as possible to acknowledge receipt of your Order by providing you with a confirmation summary and your Order number (unless a technical fault, system outage or event beyond BP’s reasonable control prevents this). This is an automatic Order confirmation and does not constitute an acceptance or rejection of your Order by us.
7.12. If you do not receive an Order confirmation, we may not have safely received your Order. You should check the ‘Order History’ section of the BPme App for confirmation of whether we have received your Order. If the ‘Order History’ section of the BPme App does not contain confirmation of your Order, we recommend that you contact us using the details set out at section 7.6 above to check whether we have received your Order.
7.13. You cannot amend your Order once it has been submitted. You may cancel your Order at any time before you collect the Product(s). In these circumstances, and if you have already paid for the Product(s), you will receive a full refund to the payment instrument you used for making payment or, if that payment instrument has since expired, to another payment instrument belonging to you. To arrange this, please visit a Collection Site or contact our customer service team at the details set out in section 7.6 above.
7.14. Our acceptance of your Order occurs only when you collect the Product(s) that you ordered from us in your Order at a Collection Site.
7.15. Before we have accepted your Order, we may reject your Order for any reason, including:
7.15.1. legal reasons such as if you breach these Click & Collect Terms or if you do not meet the relevant legal age limit for an age-restricted Product (see section 7.22 below);
7.15.2. if the Product(s) you have requested is not in stock at the relevant Collection Site;
7.15.3. if you fail to collect the Product(s) within the time slot indicated during the Order process;
7.15.4. where there are unexpected limits on our resources which we could not reasonably plan for;
7.15.5. where we have identified an error in the price or description of the Product(s); and
7.15.6. if we do not receive your payment when you submit your Order.
7.16. If we reject your Order and you have not received the Product, we will inform you of this in writing (via email) and, if you have already paid for a Product, we will refund you in full as soon as possible to the payment instrument you used for making payment or, if that payment instrument has since expired, to another payment instrument belonging to you. If you have not received a full refund within a reasonable period of time after we reject your Order, you can call our customer services team on 0800 402 402 or visit a Collection Site to discuss the status of your refund.
7.17. Once you have received and paid for the Product(s) and have no right to return the Product(s) under section 7.40 below, we have fulfilled our obligations under these Click & Collect Terms and this contract would be considered completed.
Products and age-restricted Products
7.18. We take reasonable steps to ensure that unavailable Products are ‘greyed out’ and cannot be added to your basket during the Order process on the BPme App. However, we cannot guarantee that the stock availability functionality on the BPme App will always be accurate. In some limited circumstances, Products that form part of your Order may be unavailable at the Collection Site at the time of your collection. Where possible, we will substitute an unavailable Product with a Product of an equivalent or higher value (such as a larger pack of a particular Product) at no additional cost to you, otherwise we will refund the full cost of the unavailable Product to your payment instrument that you used for making payment or, if that payment instrument has since expired, to another payment instrument belonging to you.
7.19. The images of our Products on the BPme App are for illustrative purposes only. Although we have made reasonable efforts to display the colours accurately, we cannot guarantee that a device's display of the colours accurately reflects the colour of the Products. Your Product may vary slightly from those images. The packaging of the Product may also vary from that shown in images on the BPme App.
7.20. In accordance with our legal obligations, we will only sell age-restricted Products (including alcohol and tobacco) to customers who meet the relevant legal age limits.
7.21. If you place an Order for an age-restricted Product, you agree that you meet the relevant legal right and that you will verify your age on request at the Collection Site.
7.22. BP operates a ‘Challenge 25’ policy (where anybody who BP decides looks under 25 will be asked to prove their age with an acceptable form of ID). BP will refuse to sell age-restricted Products to underage customers or customers who cannot verify that they are an appropriate age. BP may also refuse the sale of certain age-restricted Products (such as alcohol) if a customer is accompanied by a child and BP thinks the alcohol is being bought for the child.
Price and payment
7.23. The prices of Products (inclusive of VAT, unless otherwise indicated) will be indicated on the BPme App and during the Order process.
7.24. It is always possible that, despite our reasonable steps to ensure correct Product prices on the BPme App, some of the Products we sell may be incorrectly priced. If this occurs, we may reject the Order in accordance with section 7.15 above.
7.25. We accept payment with all major credit and debit cards (which are subject to authorisation by your card provider) or using an alternative payment instrument specified as part of the Order process.
7.26. You must pay us at the same time as you submit your Order.
7.27. If we do not receive your payment for any reason when you submit your Order, you must pay us on our demand using any other payment method that we reasonably request after you submit your Order.
7.28. We may offer price or other promotions via the BPme App that may not be available elsewhere (such as in-store at a Collection Site).
7.29. Products that form part of your Order which you collect may be eligible for receiving BPme Rewards points at certain participating service stations.
Collection
7.30. You may only collect the Products you have ordered from participating Wild Bean Cafés or BP sites (“Collection Sites”) during their normal operating hours (as indicated on the BPme App or our website).
7.31. During the Order process, we will let you know when and where you can collect the Products. Your Collection Site aims to have your Order available for the time slot indicated during the Order process.
7.32. In order to collect your Order from the Collection Sites, you will need to have your Order number, appropriate identification (ID) and the payment card that you used to pay for your Order.
7.33. If you fail to collect your Order during the time slot indicated during the Order process, your Order may be placed back into stock at the end of the trading day and we may cancel your Order in accordance with sections 7.15 and 7.16 above.
7.34. If the Products in your Order consist of hot food and/or beverages, such Products will be prepared on your arrival at the Collection Site during the time slot indicated during the Order process.
7.35. If the Products in your Order consist of goods affected by licensing restrictions (such as alcohol and hot food), you may only collect them in line with the applicable licensing restrictions which shall be indicated during the Order process for your Collection Site.
7.36. All Products will remain our property until you collect them.
If you are not satisfied with the Product
7.37. If you have any questions or complaints about a Product, please contact our customer services team on 0800 402 402 (Option 2) or at bpmeuk@bp.com or speak to staff at a Collection Site.
7.38. For details of our complaints handling process, please visit our Contact Us page here
7.39. After you have submitted your Order, you can cancel your Order at any time and receive a full refund before you collect the Product(s) in accordance with section 7.13 above.
7.40. Once you have collected your Product(s), you may cancel your contract following the procedure outlined at sections 7.41 - 7.42 below, if:
7.40.1. the Product is faulty (including being not fit for purpose or of satisfactory quality) or misdescribed (for detailed information about your legal rights in these circumstances, please visit the Citizens Advice website www.adviceguide.org.uk or call 03454 04 05 06);
7.40.2. you want to end the contract because of something we have done that breaches our obligations under these Click & Collect Terms; or
7.40.3. you concluded your contract with us solely via a means of distance communication (i.e. solely via the BPme App) and you wish to exercise your right to change your mind about a Product and receive a refund under the Consumer Contracts Regulations 2013) within the cooling-off period of 14 days after you (or somebody you nominate) collects the Product from the Collection Site, except that you do not have this legal right to change your mind if we accept your Order and conclude the contract when you collect the Product(s) at our Collection Site in line with section 7.14 above and in respect of any Product which:
a) is liable to deteriorate or expire rapidly (such as food and drinks with short expiry time limits or that must be kept refrigerated);
b) is customised, bespoke or personalised;
c) is sealed for health protection or hygiene purposes, once these have been unsealed after you receive them (for example, a toothbrush or cosmetic products);
d) is a newspaper, periodical or magazine; or
e) becomes mixed inseparably with other items after you receive them.
7.41. To cancel your contract for a reason outlined at section 7.40 above, please let us know by contacting our customer services team on 0800 402 402 or at careline@bp.com. Please provide your name, your address, details of your Order and your email address.
7.42. If you cancel your contract for any reason after you are in possession of the Products, you must return them to us. You must return the Products in person to the same Collection Site where you obtained them. We will only pay the reasonable costs of a return if required by law. In all other circumstances (including where you are exercising your right to change your mind), you must pay the costs of return. We will refund you the price you paid for the Products to the payment instrument that you used to make the payment or, if that payment instrument has since expired, to another payment instrument belonging to you. We may make deductions from the refund price to reflect any reduction in the value of the Products, if this has been caused by your handling them in a way which would not be permitted in a shop.
Offers and Promotions – First Transaction “Spend £20 to receive £10 off”
9.1 BP owns or has obtained a valid licence to use all copyright, trademarks and other intellectual property rights in connection with the BPme App. All rights of ownership over and in respect of the BPme App (other than the right to use the BPme App in accordance with these Terms), will remain solely with BP and/or its licensors (as the case may be).
9.2 Any use of the BPme App in any manner not permitted under these Terms, including without limitation, resale, transfer, modification, or distribution of all or part of the BPme App is prohibited.
9.3 BP is not required to provide any documentation, support, telephone assistance, or enhancements or updates to the BPme App.
10.1 BP may use third party applications, services and software in the BPme App, including, but not limited to, payment services, identity management services, location and map services software, market analytics software, market intelligence software, and rewards program software, all of which may gather and report information about you in connection with your use of the BPme App (such as location information, device information and user content).
10.2 When you use the BPme App, you are agreeing to any applicable terms of use or licenses, related to such third party software and services. It is your responsibility to ensure that you comply with any related third party terms and that you are aware of any third party privacy policies that may apply to you, in conjunction with these Terms.
11.1 You can delete the BPme App on your mobile device at any time. If you delete the BPme App, to the information stored on your BPme App, including relating to Nominated Cards and BP Fuel Cards and your transaction history, will still be stored unless and until you permanently delete your BPme App. In order to permanently delete your BPme App profile data and/or BP account, you must notify BP by email to BPmeUK@bp.com to request that BP deletes your BPme identity and/or BP account.
11.2 BP reserves the right to suspend or immediately terminate the BPme App, any of the Services, any functionality of the BPme App, or your specific BP account, with or without cause or notice, at any time. If BP terminates or suspends your access to the BPme App, any attempt you make to log into the BPme App will be unsuccessful, unless or until BP lifts any suspension on your BPme profile or BP account.
11.3 Where BP suspends or terminates your BP account and/or BPme App access as a result of you breaching these Terms, you are not permitted to create a new account to circumvent the suspension or termination.
11.4 All provisions of the Terms that by their nature should survive termination will survive termination, including, without limitation, ownership provisions, indemnities and limitations of liability.
12.1 BP may change the format, content and/or functionality of all or any part of the BPme App at any time. If BP needs to undertake any maintenance activity, you may not be able to use all or part of the BPme App whilst BP completes this activity but BP will seek to minimise any time the BPme App is unavailable for use.
12.2 Updates to the BPme App may be issued from time to time. Depending on the update, you may not be able to use all or part of the BPme App until you have downloaded the latest version of the BPme App and accepted any new terms.
13.1 BP is providing the BPme App to you ‘as is’ and you are using this BPme App at your own risk. To the extent permitted by law, all warranties and conditions whether express, implied or statutory with respect to the BPme App and the provision of the Services are excluded.
13.2 To the extent permitted by law, in no event will BP, nor its directors, employees, agents, partners or any other party involved in creating, producing or delivering the BPme App (Representatives), be liable under contract, tort (including negligence) or otherwise under or in connection with these Terms and/or your use of or inability to use the BPme App and any of the Services. This applies, without limitation, to any loss or damage which you, or your BP Fuelcard account holder or any joint-holder of a Nominated Card, may suffer as a result of or in connection with:
(a) any third party software and services embedded in the BPme App, including payments services (see clause 9 above);
(b) any bugs, viruses, trojans, or the like (regardless of the source of origination);
(c) the actions or inactions of other BPme App users;
(d) you selecting an incorrect site, pump number or your Selected Pump not being hung up correctly after fuelling is complete when using Pay in Car (see clauses 4.25 and 4.26 above);
(e) the actions or inaction of participating retailers;
(f) suspension or loss of access to the BPme App or any functionality;
(g) unauthorised use or misuse of your BP account for any reason where BP has not received written notice of deletion in accordance with clause 3.4;
(h) unauthorised access to your BPme profile or any information provided using your BP account, including payment information; and/or
(i) any Pre-Authorisation Hold (see clause 4.13 above).
13.3 Nothing in these Terms shall limit or exclude BP’s liability for death or personal injury caused by BP’s negligence or for fraud or fraudulent misrepresentation.
13.4 You will be responsible to BP for any claims, costs, damages, losses, liabilities, expenses or legal proceedings brought against BP by any other person as a result of unauthorised access to your BP account and/or your use of the BPme App in breach of these Terms or any third party terms (see clause 9 above).
13.5 You acknowledge that the BPme App is provided at no charge and accordingly the exclusions of liability and indemnity set out in this clause are fair and reasonable.
14.1 Subject to the remainder of this clause, BP may amend these Terms from time to time by publishing an updated version in the BPme App. Please check the terms published in the BPme App periodically for changes. Your continued use of the BPme App following publication of updated Terms confirms your acceptance of the updated Terms.
14.2 The changes BP can make to these Terms, without your authorisation, are limited to changes:
(a) to reflect updates to the functionality, security, options and Services available on the BPme App;
(b) to reflect third party terms and conditions that apply to BP and/or the BPme App;
(c) that are generally beneficial to, or do not have any adverse impact on, users of the BPme App; and/or
(d) that are required to reflect changes to applicable law.
14.3 BPme will request your confirmation, via the BPme App, that you agree to the updated Terms if the updated Terms incorporate any other changes. Your continued use of the BPme App will be subject to your confirmation that you agree to the updated Terms.
15.1 You must comply with any additional terms and conditions, or instructions from BP, brought to your attention in the BPme App, when you are setting up your BP Account or using the BPme App.
15.2 You agree that:
(a) you will not assign or otherwise transfer your BP account;
(b) you will not use the BPme App for any unlawful purpose, in any way that interrupts, impairs, damages or renders the BPme App less efficient, to transfer files that contain viruses, trojans or other harmful programmes, to access or attempt to access the accounts of other BP account holders or to penetrate or attempt to penetrate any security measures;
(c) you will not do anything BP reasonably considers to be disreputable or capable of damaging its reputation, the BPme App or the Services; and
(d) you will comply with all applicable laws.
15.3 If any provision of these Terms is found to be unenforceable or invalid, that provision will be limited or removed to the minimum extent necessary so that these Terms will otherwise remain in full force and effect. The failure of BP to exercise any right shall not be deemed a waiver of that right or any other rights that BP may have.
15.4 These Terms are governed by English law. You can bring legal proceedings in relation to these Terms in the English courts or any other courts in the United Kingdom.
These Terms were last updated in March 2021.