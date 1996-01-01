Skip to Main Content
bp supply, trading and shipping

About bp supply, trading & shipping

bp supply, trading & shipping is one of the world’s leading energy marketing, operations, and trading teams. We connect energy producers, suppliers, markets and customers to keep energy flowing today and help build out tomorrow’s energy system.

Within bp, supply, trading & shipping (ST&S) works across bp and our industry to bring energy solutions to our customers and support bp’s transition from international oil company (IOC) to integrated energy company (IEC).

We have one of the world’s most developed commodity trading businesses, made up of a global team of over 2,000 people serving 12,000 customers in more than 140 countries. Meanwhile bp shipping is the oldest continuously operating part of bp and has been supporting global marine activities since 1915 – today, about 300 chartered and owned ships are on the water for bp at any one time, enabling us to move around 240 million tonnes of oil, gas, and products in any given year.  


bp supply, trading & shipping plays a central role in bp’s strategy, creating value for bp and our shareholders by integrating along and across our oil, gas and lower carbon value chains. From refinery and product supply chain optimization, including logistics, channels of trade and pricing optimization, we integrate across bp’s trading, refining, and customer businesses, ensuring secure and competitive product value chains for our customers. We connect energy producers, suppliers, markets and customers to keep energy flowing today and help build out tomorrow’s energy system.


Safety comes first in everything we do, and we expect everyone in the team to work safely and with respect for the markets in which we operate.

"In ST&S, bp has one of the world’s most developed commodity trading businesses. Its distinctive expertise in trading, optimizing flows and managing price risk creates valuable customer solutions as well as creating competitive advantage for bp as we decarbonize our business."
 

Carol Howle, EVP supply, trading & shipping

 

What we do

bp supply, trading & shipping works to transform and connect the global energy market. We use our scale, assets, expertise and our ability to integrate across commodities and carbon markets to offer energy products that meet the needs of our customers.

