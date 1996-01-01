We have one of the world’s most developed commodity trading businesses, made up of a global team of over 2,000 people serving 12,000 customers in more than 140 countries. Meanwhile bp shipping is the oldest continuously operating part of bp and has been supporting global marine activities since 1915 – today, about 300 chartered and owned ships are on the water for bp at any one time, enabling us to move around 240 million tonnes of oil, gas, and products in any given year.



bp supply, trading & shipping plays a central role in bp’s strategy, creating value for bp and our shareholders by integrating along and across our oil, gas and lower carbon value chains. From refinery and product supply chain optimization, including logistics, channels of trade and pricing optimization, we integrate across bp’s trading, refining, and customer businesses, ensuring secure and competitive product value chains for our customers. We connect energy producers, suppliers, markets and customers to keep energy flowing today and help build out tomorrow’s energy system.





Safety comes first in everything we do, and we expect everyone in the team to work safely and with respect for the markets in which we operate.

