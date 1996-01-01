What we do

bp supply, trading & shipping works to transform and connect the global energy market. We use our scale, assets, expertise and our ability to integrate across commodities and carbon markets to offer energy products that meet the needs of our customers.

We draw on decades of experience optimizing energy flows and managing price risks to deliver competitive advantages to bp. We connect bp’s production facilities to markets and bring competitive advantage to bp through our supply, integration, optimization and trading activities and by adding value through the deals we strike.



We work with a range of products across our supply, trading & shipping operations, from traditional hydrocarbons like crude, refined products, petrochemicals, and natural gas, to lower carbon products, including biofuels, biogas and power, including renewable power. We also participate in environmental product trading and financial energy derivatives.



We use our distinctive capabilities to support bp’s decarbonization goals and net zero ambition. We expect oil and gas to remain a significant part of the energy system for many years to come. Most of bp’s earnings currently come from oil and gas, and in turn supports our investment in our lower carbon and other transition businesses.



At the same time, we are transforming the way energy moves around the globe. Our state-of-the-art partnership class LNG vessels use cutting edge technology, reduce carbon emissions and help us reach new markets across the globe.



We have a long history of contributing to shared improvements in safety, standards and emissions. Our experience and expertise have helped the US, EU and now China to design and set up energy systems, including carbon trading schemes.