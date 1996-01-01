What we do

We draw on decades of experience optimizing energy flows and managing price risks to deliver competitive advantages to bp. We connect bp’s production facilities to markets and bring competitive advantage to bp through our supply, integration, optimization and trading activities and by adding value through the deals we strike.
We work with a range of products across our supply, trading & shipping operations, from traditional hydrocarbons like crude, refined products, petrochemicals, and natural gas, to lower carbon products, including biofuels, biogas and power, including renewable power. We also participate in environmental product trading and financial energy derivatives.
We use our distinctive capabilities to support bp’s decarbonization goals and net zero ambition. We expect oil and gas to remain a significant part of the energy system for many years to come. Most of bp’s earnings currently come from oil and gas, and in turn supports our investment in our lower carbon and other transition businesses.
At the same time, we are transforming the way energy moves around the globe. Our state-of-the-art partnership class LNG vessels use cutting edge technology, reduce carbon emissions and help us reach new markets across the globe.
We have a long history of contributing to shared improvements in safety, standards and emissions. Our experience and expertise have helped the US, EU and now China to design and set up energy systems, including carbon trading schemes.
Fueled by our world-class insight and expertise, we relentlessly pursue commercial opportunities in a time of constant change and possibility.
Always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across bp and beyond, we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy marketers, operators and traders. We will achieve this through:
We make sure energy keeps flowing by taking and moving crude oil from our production facilities and securing an optimized supply of crude oils to our refineries, to help create the products our customers need.
bp marine's commitment to our customers is simple: to safely and consistently deliver quality marine fuels with outstanding levels of service throughout our network of strategically based ports.
NGL has been a part of bp’s operations for over a century. We have developed a deep understanding of all facets of the NGL value chain, including production, processing, supply aggregation, trading, marketing, logistics, and risk management.
Natural gas has an important role to play in the energy transition now and for decades to come, alongside other energy sources and technologies.
Bioenergy - which at bp includes biofuels and biogas – is one of our five transition growth engines. It is a low or lower lifecycle carbon alternative to traditional energy commodities because it comes from renewable feedstock sources such as used cooking oil, sugarcane and gas captured from landfill sites.
bp’s power business offers an extensive platform that bp can use to meet the energy needs of our global customers while working to support the transition to a low carbon economy across the power value chain.
The low carbon trading (LCT) team is bp’s face to the global carbon markets and is active across most major carbon trading programmes globally.
bp shipping is the oldest continuously operating part of bp and has been supporting global marine activities since 1915.