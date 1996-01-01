Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

Skip to Main Content
  1. Home
  2. Who we are
  3. Offshore wind

Offshore wind

High-tech Seawatch® Wind Lidar buoys scope the Irish Sea before construction can begin on two new wind farms.
In the UK, along with our partner EnBW, bp is leading the development of the Morgan and Mona offshore wind projects in the Irish Sea and the Morven project in the North Sea.

 

These have a combined potential generating capacity of 5.9GW, sufficient to power the equivalent of around 6 million UK households. In early 2023, bp were successful in our bid for our first floating offshore wind demonstration project offshore Aberdeenshire, named Flora.

 

In December 2024, bp and JERA announced that an agreement to merge their offshore wind businesses into a new standalone, equally-owned joint venture called JERA Nex bp. This venture will combine their current offshore wind assets totaling a potential net generating capacity of 13GW.

Related content

Consultation launches for Morgan and Morecambe offshore wind farms’ transmission assets

Consultation launches for Morgan and Morecambe offshore wind farms’ transmission assets