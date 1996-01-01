In the UK, along with our partner EnBW, bp is leading the development of the Morgan and Mona offshore wind projects in the Irish Sea and the Morven project in the North Sea.

These have a combined potential generating capacity of 5.9GW, sufficient to power the equivalent of around 6 million UK households. In early 2023, bp were successful in our bid for our first floating offshore wind demonstration project offshore Aberdeenshire, named Flora.

In December 2024, bp and JERA announced that an agreement to merge their offshore wind businesses into a new standalone, equally-owned joint venture called JERA Nex bp. This venture will combine their current offshore wind assets totaling a potential net generating capacity of 13GW.