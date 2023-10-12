Consultation launches for Morgan and Morecambe offshore wind farms’ transmission assets

Statutory consultation for Morgan and Morecambe offshore wind farms’ transmission assets will take place from 12 October to 23 November for local communities and stakeholders to review the current proposals and submit feedback. The consultation will focus on the proposed substation locations for each project, the offshore and onshore cable routes, the Preliminary Environmental Information Report and all the work undertaken so far. As determined by the National Grid-led Holistic Network Design review, the cables will connect to the existing National Grid Penwortham substation in North West England.



The Morgan Offshore Wind Farm is being developed under a joint venture between bp and EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG, and the Morecambe Offshore Windfarm is being developed under a joint venture between Cobra and Flotation Energy. Located in the Irish Sea, both projects have the combined potential generation of approximately 2GW when operational and could contribute to the UK Government’s ambition of 50GW of offshore wind power by 2030.

Throughout October and November 2023, several events will be hosted across different locations in North West England and the Isle of Man. These events will provide an opportunity for local residents and stakeholders to learn more about each project and ask questions. The full events schedule is available online and is open for those wanting to provide feedback on the consultation or find out more about the project’s transmission assets.



Although Morgan and Morecambe aim to share their transmission works, and the projects are closely linked, both wind farms are expected to submit their own development consent orders. The applications for those orders are expected to be submitted in 2024.

Richard Haydock, programme director, UK offshore wind, bp, said:

“This consultation is a crucial step in the planning and development of our offshore wind projects. Our joint approach has been designed to minimise the impact on the environment and local communities. We are absolutely committed to making sure we deliver the project in a way that works for people who live and work in the areas where the transmission assets are located.

“Feedback will help shape our proposals and provide us with vital local knowledge as we develop our plans. We look forward to the continued discussions and getting closer to delivering UK offshore wind power.”



Burkhard Römhild, project director Morgan & Mona, EnBW, added:

“Following a very productive consultation on the offshore element of the wind farms, we are glad to see this process starting now for the transmission portion of the projects, linking the wind turbines to the UK onshore grid at Penwortham. We are looking forward to the dialogue with stakeholders and to working together with our neighbour Morecambe in contributing to the needed energy transition.”

Al Rayner, Project Director for Morecambe Offshore Windfarm Ltd said:

“Our collaboration with the Morgan Offshore Wind Project on the transmission assets not only enables a more pragmatic and simplified approach for the proposed projects’ design and implementation, but it also helps to streamline the consultation process for our stakeholders. Consultation is a vital step in the successful delivery of Morecambe and Morgan, and we welcome the opportunity to further engage with our local community groups and residents to understand, address and mitigate any potential impacts.



“These projects will play a key role in the UK’s journey to net zero by 2050 through the generation of clean, renewable electricity and can support job security and kickstart a local supply chain dedicated to offshore wind delivery. We’re excited to share our updates and plans with the community at these upcoming events.”



Feedback can be provided for Morgan and Morecambe transmission assets consultation at: www.morecambeandmorgan.com/transmission