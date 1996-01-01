We employ almost 6700 people in over 300 company owned stores and our Milton Keynes support centre in the UK, serving millions of customers each week



Our two decade partnership with M&S Food has resulted in their convenience being available in around 300 bp-operated sites across Great Britain

More than 90% of the UK population lives within a 20-minute drive of one of our stores

Every week dedicated retail employees serve millions of customers in one of over 1,150 retail sites spanning every corner of the UK. This includes over 300 bp-owned sites and just over 800 dealer-owned and operated sites.



We’re committed to supporting our customers to access the fuels they need easily. With 90% of the population within a 20-minute drive of one of our stores, we’re growing our network across the UK, providing advanced fuels, rapid electric vehicle charging and market-leading convenience, supported by our wildbean cafe offering and partnership with M&S Food.



We’re also expanding our offer by providing electric vehicle charging, including for Uber’s ride-hail drivers, and customers can get M&S Food, a range of wildbean cafe, and other branded food and products delivered, through our partnership with Deliveroo and Uber Eats.



What customers want from our retail sites is changing – but our plans and partnerships to futureproof our sites will help make sure we continue to meet their needs for years to come.