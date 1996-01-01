Site traffic information and cookies

We’re continuing to develop our retail network across the UK, providing advanced fuels and market-leading convenience, through our partnership with M&S Food.

We're proud to serve millions of customers each week through our ever-expanding network of retail sites and deliver the best customer experience in hundreds of convenient locations across the UK, alongside our partners including M&S Food.
  • We employ almost 6700 people in over 300 company owned stores and our Milton Keynes support centre in the UK, serving millions of customers each week
  • Our two decade partnership with M&S Food has resulted in their convenience being available in around 300 bp-operated sites across Great Britain
  • More than 90% of the UK population lives within a 20-minute drive of one of our stores

Every week dedicated retail employees serve millions of customers in one of over 1,150 retail sites spanning every corner of the UK. This includes over 300 bp-owned sites and just over 800 dealer-owned and operated sites.


We’re committed to supporting our customers to access the fuels they need easily. With 90% of the population within a 20-minute drive of one of our stores, we’re growing our network across the UK, providing advanced fuels, rapid electric vehicle charging and market-leading convenience, supported by our wildbean cafe offering and partnership with M&S Food.


We’re also expanding our offer by providing electric vehicle charging, including for Uber’s ride-hail drivers, and customers can get M&S Food, a range of wildbean cafe, and other branded food and products delivered, through our partnership with Deliveroo and Uber Eats.


What customers want from our retail sites is changing – but our plans and partnerships to futureproof our sites will help make sure we continue to meet their needs for years to come.

bp has announced changes to its UK retail leadership team with the appointment of Jo Hayward as VP mobility & convenience retail and Natalie Catte...

bp announces partnership with The Prince’s Trust to provide retail employment for young people from disadvantaged backgrounds

bp pilots fresh, made-to-order, food offer at select Wild Bean Cafes

bp opens brand new retail stores in Norton-on-Derwent, North Yorkshire, and Faygate, West Sussex

bp continues to strengthen retail team with the appointment of David Phillpot as convenience trading director, Europe

