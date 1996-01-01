We’re continuing to develop our retail network across the UK, providing advanced fuels and market-leading convenience, through our partnership with M&S Food.
Every week dedicated retail employees serve millions of customers in one of over 1,150 retail sites spanning every corner of the UK. This includes over 300 bp-owned sites and just over 800 dealer-owned and operated sites.
We’re committed to supporting our customers to access the fuels they need easily. With 90% of the population within a 20-minute drive of one of our stores, we’re growing our network across the UK, providing advanced fuels, rapid electric vehicle charging and market-leading convenience, supported by our wildbean cafe offering and partnership with M&S Food.
We’re also expanding our offer by providing electric vehicle charging, including for Uber’s ride-hail drivers, and customers can get M&S Food, a range of wildbean cafe, and other branded food and products delivered, through our partnership with Deliveroo and Uber Eats.
What customers want from our retail sites is changing – but our plans and partnerships to futureproof our sites will help make sure we continue to meet their needs for years to come.