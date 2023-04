We’ve partnered with M&S Food since 2005 and we now have around 300 stores at bp Connects all around the country.

M&S Food is known for fantastic quality, great value food from sandwiches to staple groceries, with everything that you need for breakfast, lunch, dinner, store-cupboard filling and gifting.

Whether you’re popping in for a meal deal, a packet of Percy Pigs for a long journey, some beautiful flowers for a loved one or a quick, easy and delicious dinner for tonight – our stores have everything you need.