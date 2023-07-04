Your rewards card just got even more rewarding. BPme Rewards Price is here. As well as earning points and rewards, you can now also use your card to unlock access to even better prices. Simply scan it at the checkout and enjoy access to lower prices than everyone else.
BPme Rewards members can now celebrate instant savings on hot snacks, tasty treats, and thirst-quenching drinks plus much more, at participating stores only. Simply scan your BPme Rewards card for instant keeeeeeerchiiiiing!
*16+. BPme Rewards card/app required. Available at participating stores only and subject to availability. T&Cs and further exclusions apply, see bpmerewards.co.uk/price for full details.
Breakfast Deal | BPme Rewards Price £4 | Regular Price £4.50
M&S Mini Bites | BPme Rewards Price 2 for £6
Ready To Drink Cocktail Cans | BPme Rewards Price 3 for £7
Percy Pig & Colin The Caterpillar Sweets | BPme Rewards Price 2 for £3.50
Conti Pruli Prosecco | BPme Rewards Price 2 for £20
Weetabix 24pk | BPme Rewards Price £3.50 | Regular Price £4.40
Kellogg’s Variety Pack | BPme Rewards Price £2.20 | Regular Price £2.90
Tate & Lyle Granulated Sugar | BPme Rewards Price £0.85 | Regular Price £0.95
Nutella 350g | BPme Rewards Price £3 | Regular Price £3.75
Haribo | BPme Rewards Price £1.80 | Regular Price £2.35
King Pot Noodle Chicken & Mushroom | BPme Rewards Price £1.50 | Regular Price £2.15
Robinsons Fruit Creations 1L | BPme Rewards Price £1.80 | Regular Price £2
McVitie's Hobnobs 300g | BPme Rewards Price £1.50 | Regular Price £2.50
Robinsons 1L | BPme Rewards Price £1.30 | Regular Price £1.60
Pepsi Max 6 x 330ml | BPme Rewards Price £3 | Regular Price £3.50
Ufit 310ml | BPme Rewards Price 2 for £3 | Regular Price 1 for £2.35
Highland Spring Still 500ml | BPme Rewards Price 2 for £2 | Regular Price 1 for £1.50
Irn-Bru 500ml | BPme Rewards Price £1.60 | Regular Price £2
Buxton 500ml | BPme Rewards Price 2 for £2 | Regular Price 1 for £1.50
Carabao 330ml | BPme Rewards Price £0.75 | Regular Price £1.20
Regina Soft & Gentle 4 Rolls | BPme Rewards Price £1.50 | Regular Price £3
Nivea Men Cool Kick Anti-Perspirant | BPme Rewards Price £1.80 | Regular Price £2.45
Dettol Surface Wipes | BPme Rewards Price £1.75 | Regular Price £3.30
San Miguel 4 x 568ml | BPme Rewards Price £6.95 | Regular Price £8
Smirnoff 70cl | BPme Rewards Price £17 | Regular Price £20.50
Freixenet 75cl | BPme Rewards Price £12 | Regular Price £12.95
Brewdog Lost Lager 4x440ml | BPme Rewards Price £6 | Regular Price £7.70
Brewdog Punk IPA 4x330ml | BPme Rewards Price £6 | Regular Price £7.70
Brewdog Hazy Jane 4x330ml | BPme Rewards Price £6 | Regular Price £7.70