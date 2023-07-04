Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Products and services
  3. Our offers
  4. BPme Rewards Price
BPme Rewards Price available from the 4th July 2023
BPme Rewards Price available from the 4th July 2023

BPme Rewards Price available from the 4th July 2023

BPme Rewards Price available from the 4th July 2023

BPme Rewards Price

Your rewards card just got even more rewarding. BPme Rewards Price is here. As well as earning points and rewards, you can now also use your card to unlock access to even better prices. Simply scan it at the checkout and enjoy access to lower prices than everyone else.

 

BPme Rewards members can now celebrate instant savings on hot snacks, tasty treats, and thirst-quenching drinks plus much more, at participating stores only. Simply scan your BPme Rewards card for instant keeeeeeerchiiiiing!

 

*16+. BPme Rewards card/app required. Available at participating stores only and subject to availability. T&Cs and further exclusions apply, see bpmerewards.co.uk/price for full details.

Wild Bean Cafe

WBC deal

Breakfast Deal | BPme Rewards Price £4 | Regular Price £4.50

M&S

M&S Mini Bites

M&S Mini Bites | BPme Rewards Price 2 for £6

M&S RTD Cans

Ready To Drink Cocktail Cans | BPme Rewards Price 3 for £7

Percy Pig

Percy Pig & Colin The Caterpillar Sweets | BPme Rewards Price 2 for £3.50

Conti Pruli

Conti Pruli Prosecco | BPme Rewards Price 2 for £20

Groceries

BPme Rewards Pricing

Weetabix 24pk | BPme Rewards Price £3.50 | Regular Price £4.40

BPme Rewards Pricing

Kellogg’s Variety Pack | BPme Rewards Price £2.20 | Regular Price £2.90

BPme Rewards Pricing

Tate & Lyle Granulated Sugar | BPme Rewards Price £0.85 | Regular Price £0.95

BPme Rewards Pricing

Nutella 350g | BPme Rewards Price £3 | Regular Price £3.75

BPme Rewards Pricing

Haribo | BPme Rewards Price £1.80 | Regular Price £2.35

BPme Rewards Pricing

King Pot Noodle Chicken & Mushroom | BPme Rewards Price £1.50 | Regular Price £2.15

Robinsons Fruit Creations 1L | BPme Rewards Price £1.80 | Regular Price £2

McVitie's Hobnobs 300g | BPme Rewards Price £1.50 | Regular Price £2.50

Robinsons 1L | BPme Rewards Price £1.30 | Regular Price £1.60

Soft Drinks

BPme Rewards Pricing

Pepsi Max 6 x 330ml | BPme Rewards Price £3 | Regular Price £3.50

Ufit 310ml | BPme Rewards Price 2 for £3 | Regular Price 1 for £2.35

Highland Spring Still 500ml | BPme Rewards Price 2 for £2 | Regular Price 1 for £1.50

Irn-Bru 500ml | BPme Rewards Price £1.60 | Regular Price £2

Buxton 500ml | BPme Rewards Price 2 for £2 | Regular Price 1 for £1.50

Carabao 330ml | BPme Rewards Price £0.75 | Regular Price £1.20

Toiletries & Home

Regina Soft & Gentle 4 Rolls | BPme Rewards Price £1.50 | Regular Price £3

Nivea Men Cool Kick Anti-Perspirant | BPme Rewards Price £1.80 | Regular Price £2.45

Dettol Surface Wipes | BPme Rewards Price £1.75 | Regular Price £3.30

Alcohol

BPme Rewards Pricing

San Miguel 4 x 568ml | BPme Rewards Price £6.95 | Regular Price £8

Smirnoff 70cl | BPme Rewards Price £17 | Regular Price £20.50

Freixenet 75cl | BPme Rewards Price £12 | Regular Price £12.95

Lost Lager

Brewdog Lost Lager 4x440ml | BPme Rewards Price £6 | Regular Price £7.70

Punk IPA

Brewdog Punk IPA 4x330ml | BPme Rewards Price £6 | Regular Price £7.70

Hazy Jane

Brewdog Hazy Jane 4x330ml | BPme Rewards Price £6 | Regular Price £7.70

*Prices correct as of 29th June 2023
Find Out More About BPme Rewards Price
Terms & Conditions
Participating Stores