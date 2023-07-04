BPme Rewards Price

Your rewards card just got even more rewarding. BPme Rewards Price is here. As well as earning points and rewards, you can now also use your card to unlock access to even better prices. Simply scan it at the checkout and enjoy access to lower prices than everyone else.

BPme Rewards members can now celebrate instant savings on hot snacks, tasty treats, and thirst-quenching drinks plus much more, at participating stores only. Simply scan your BPme Rewards card for instant keeeeeeerchiiiiing!

*16+. BPme Rewards card/app required. Available at participating stores only and subject to availability. T&Cs and further exclusions apply, see bpmerewards.co.uk/price for full details.

