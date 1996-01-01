Site traffic information and cookies

bp Car Wash Terms and Conditions

Offer valid at participating BP car wash. For a list of participating sites visit www.bp.co.uk/retail. You will receive a stamp for each super car wash purchased during the promotion period. When you have collected 3 stamps, present your stamped loyalty card to the cashier to claim your free super car wash. 1 free super car wash given per loyalty card, presented with 3 stamps. The loyalty card can only be used once and will be retained by the cashier on presentation. No photocopied, damaged or defaced loyalty cards will be accepted. Subject to availability. The loyalty card is and will remain the property of the promoter. The promoter’s decision is binding and final on all matters. The promoter reserves the right to cancel this offer and this loyalty card at any stage prior to the loyalty card’s presentation in the event of exceptional circumstances beyond its control.Promoter: BP Oil UK Ltd, Witan Gate House, Central Milton Keynes MK9 1ES. 
BPme Rewards Price 30% off car wash
BPme Rewards Price: 30% off car wash
BPme Rewards prices are available in participating sites only and on a selected range of M&S Food, Wild Bean Café, branded products and Car wash. See bp.com/offers for full list of sites and in-store for full product range. BPme Rewards Price will be applied at point purchase in-store, when a BPme Rewards digital card within the BPme app or plastic card is scanned. It cannot be retrospectively applied post purchase once the transaction is complete. Product Price may vary depending on individual bp store locations and are subject to availability. You must be aged 18 years or over to purchase alcohol or any alcohol deal in-store. For full terms see bpmerewards.co.uk

