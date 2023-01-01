Site traffic information and cookies

bp Ultimate fuels

Dirt is a hidden enemy that could be lurking in your engine. It can form and build up over time on critical engine parts. Even a small amount of dirt can have a
big impact; it can contribute to an increase in your car's fuel consumption, reduce your engine's performance and make your car feel less responsive and drive less smoothly.

 

That’s why bp Ultimate fuels with ACTIVE technology are specially designed to remove dirt and protect against its build up. These are our best ever fuels for cleaning engines; they start working from your very first fill and with ongoing use help keep your car running smoothly and efficiently and performing at its best. bp Ultimate fuels also help reduce the risk of unplanned maintenance and break downs.*

 

Furthermore, choose bp Ultimate with ACTIVE technology and you can go further between fill-ups.**

 

* Benefits achieved over time and may vary based on what and how you drive.

** For Ultimate Diesel based on engines tested in dirty vs cleaned
condition and for Ultimate Unleaded vs RON95. Benefits vary based on what and
how you drive.

 

