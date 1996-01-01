Dirt can form and build up over time on critical engine parts, such as the fuel injectors, and can contribute to:

Reduced engine power

Increased fuel consumption

Less smooth running

Critical engine parts needing repair

A build-up of dirt can create more dirt within the engine – it’s a vicious cycle

bp Ultimate Diesel with ACTIVE technology is our best ever fuel to help clean and maintain diesel engines. It starts working from your very first fill, removing harmful dirt from inside your engine and helping to stop it coming back.

With ongoing use, bp Ultimate Diesel with ACTIVE technology helps keep your engine performing as the manufacturer intended and helps reduce the risk of unplanned maintenance and break downs.*

Furthermore, bp Ultimate Diesel with ACTIVE technology helps improve vehicle efficiency and can give you more miles per tank.**



* Benefits achieved over time and may vary based on what and how you

drive.

** For Ultimate Diesel based on engines tested in dirty vs cleaned condition. Benefits vary based on what and how you drive.

