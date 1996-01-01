Dirt can form and build up over time on critical engine parts, such as the fuel injectors, and can contribute to:
bp Ultimate Diesel with ACTIVE technology is our best ever fuel to help clean and maintain diesel engines. It starts working from your very first fill, removing harmful dirt from inside your engine and helping to stop it coming back.
With ongoing use, bp Ultimate Diesel with ACTIVE technology helps keep your engine performing as the manufacturer intended and helps reduce the risk of unplanned maintenance and break downs.*
Furthermore, bp Ultimate Diesel with ACTIVE technology helps improve vehicle efficiency and can give you more miles per tank.**
With ongoing use bp Ultimate Diesel with ACTIVE technology helps:
bp Ultimate Diesel with ACTIVE technology contains millions of dirt-busting molecules, specially designed to clean your engine and protect it from harmful dirt.
Engine technologies evolve and continue to place increasingly high demands on fuels. So, at bp we work to anticipate and understand these changes, ensuring that our fuel formulations complement the very latest engine innovations, while continuing to benefit older engines too.
bp Ultimate fuels with ACTIVE technology are truly special. Five years in the making, they were subjected to more than 80 different test methods and tested for thousands of hours in engines and vehicles to prove the benefits.
The result is our best ever range of dirt-busting fuels. bp Ultimate fuels with ACTIVE technology start fighting the harmful effects of dirt from your very first fill to help keep your engine running smoothly and efficiently and performing at its best.*