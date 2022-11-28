Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Products and services
  3. Our offers
  4. Latest offers

bp Offers

10ppl

10p off per litre of fuel when you buy any 2 selected products

When you buy 2 selected products in store, receive 10p off per litre of fuel. *Subject to availability. Participating stores only. T&Cs apply.

pdf / 144 KB
Download now
2 for £8 Beers

Thirsty? Grab two 4-packs of beer for only £8.

Whatever the occasion, treat yourself to a Carlsberg, San Miguel, Budweiser or Poretti for only two 4-packs for £8 at your local bp store. Now that’s a deal we can drink to! *Subject to availability. Participating stores only. T&Cs apply. Not applicable in Scotland, only £4 for one-4 pack. Drink Responsibly.

pdf / 144 KB
Download now
Participating Stores
Find your nearest bp M&S Food store

Wild Bean Cafe Offers

WBC Reusable Cup £1 Offer

£1 off Wild Bean Cafe Hot Drinks when you use any reusable cup

*Subject to availability. Offer not applicable on Wild Bean Cafe deals or 999 emergency services offer.
Festive Slice Half Price

Buy any Wild Bean Cafe Hot Drink and get a festive slice for half the price

Buy any Wild Bean Cafe hot drink and receive a WBC festive slice for half price. *Excludes extra espresso shots or syrups. Not in conjunction with any other offer. At participating stores only. Subject to availability. Offer ends 3rd January 2023.
All offers are subject to terms and conditions.
Participanting Stores

BPme Rewards Offers

bp £5 On Us Campaign

Get £5 worth of points to spend in store or on fuel when you sign up to BPme Rewards

If you don’t have a physical BPme Rewards card, just download the BPme app today and register to receive your £5. Offer ends 28/11/2022. T&Cs apply.

£1.50 worth of points on every car wash

Look terrific in traffic whilst boosting those points

Get £1.50 worth of BPme Rewards points with every car wash when you swipe your BPme Rewards card. Participating stores only. *T&Cs apply.

pdf / 301.8 KB
Download now
100 bonus points on WBC hot drinks

100 bonus points on hot drinks at Wild Bean Cafe

Get 100 BPme Rewards points worth 50p on every Wild Bean Cafe hot drink purchase. Because who doesn’t like free points? Subject to availability. Participating stores only. T&Cs apply.

pdf / 301.8 KB
Download now
Register for BPme Rewards today

Meal Deal Products

WBC Meal Deal

Enjoy a delicious main, snack and a drink on the move all for £4.95 or less

*Offer includes one main, drink and snack from the products listed below. Offer also now includes WBC toasties & paninis. This offer is subject to availability & at participating stores only Click for full T&Cs
WBC Sweet Treat Deal

Freshly baked sweet treat and a large hot drink for just £3.50

*£3.50 offer includes all Wild Bean Cafe pastries with a large Wild Bean Cafe hot drink. Excludes seasonal drinks, iced drinks, extra espresso shots or syrups. Subject to availability. Not in conjunction with any other offer Click for full T&Cs
All offers are subject to terms and conditions.