Our food

Food Menu

Hot Savoury Snacking
CappuccinoSouthern Fried Chicken Goujons

Mini Hash Browns

Potato Wedges

Hot Breakfast
Bacon Bap

Sausage Bap

Breakfast Wrap

Big Eat Breakfast Baguette

Pastries
Chocolate Twist

(suitable for vegetarians)

 

 
Butter Croissant

(suitable for vegetarians)

 

 
Almond Croissant

(suitable for vegetarians)

 

 
Pain aux Raisins

(suitable for vegetarians)

 

 
Pain au Chocolat
 

 

(suitable for vegetarians)

 

 

 
 
Custard Danish (with hazelnuts and almonds)

(suitable for vegetarians)

 

 

 
 
Maple Pecan

Brownie Swirl (with hazelnuts)

Hot Lunch
Ham & Cheese Toastie

3 Cheese & Onion Toastie

 

 
Pepperoni & Mozzarella Panini

Tuna Melt Panini

Buffalo Style Chicken Wrap

Bread & Bloomer
Parisienne

(suitable for vegetarians & vegans)

 

 

 

 
 
 
Rustic White Bloomer

(suitable for vegetarians & vegans)

 

 

 

 
 
 
Tiger Bloomer

(suitable for vegetarians & vegans)

Sweet Treats
Blueberry Muffin

(suitable for vegetarians)

 

 

 
 
 
Triple Chocolate Muffin

(suitable for vegetarians)

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
Victoria Sponge Muffin

(suitable for vegetarians)

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
Chocolate Orange Muffin

(suitable for vegetarians)

 

 

 
 
 
Chocolate Chunk Cookie

(suitable for vegetarians)

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

(suitable for vegetarians)

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
Oatmeal & Raisin Cookie

(suitable for vegetarians)

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
Jam Doughnut

(suitable for vegetarians)

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
Chocolate Doughnuts

(suitable for vegetarians)

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
Bakery Savoury
Cornish Pasty

Bacon & Cheese Turnover

Sausage Roll

Steak Slice

Sausage & Bean Slice

Cheese & Onion Slice

(suitable for vegetarians)

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Mac N Cheese Slice

Chicken Slice

Nutritional & Allergen Information

Nutritionals

We want to help you make informed decisions about their food and drinks choices. See our latest nutritional and allergen information here.

*Please note: the information on this page indicates the presence of allergens that are present as ingredients. Due to preparation processes in our stores and in manufacturing, we cannot guarantee that any products are completely free from allergens, including nuts & peanuts

 
Nutritional Information

