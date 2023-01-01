Loyalty at WBC

How to earn a free drink?

Buy 7 drinks and your 8th one is on us!

When it came to creating a loyalty card for Wild Bean Cafe’s hot drinks, there was only one thing we could call it ... the bean counter. Pick up a card at any Wild Bean Cafe. You’ll receive a stamp with all large and regular hot and iced drinks.

When you’ve collected 7 stamps on your card, you can claim a free large hot drink or an iced drink.

It’s our way of saying thank you for choosing bp during your journey.