Loyalty at WBC

How to earn a free drink?
Buy 7 drinks and your 8th one is on us!
When it came to creating a loyalty card for Wild Bean Cafe’s hot drinks, there was only one thing we could call it ... the bean counter. Pick up a card at any Wild Bean Cafe. You’ll receive a stamp with all large and regular hot and iced drinks.
When you’ve collected 7 stamps on your card, you can claim a free large hot drink or an iced drink.
It’s our way of saying thank you for choosing bp during your journey.
Want to earn more than just a drink?
BPme Rewards is our brand new loyalty programme.
With BPme Rewards you can now earn points when you shop with us. Save your points and redeem them on fuel, in our shops, or get some great products and gift cards online.
When it comes to Wild Bean specifically, you can use your points to redeem them on any food or drink in-store.