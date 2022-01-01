New Wild Bean Cafe Stores

Our story & our coffee

At the Wild Bean Cafe we have always been known for our great quality coffee and delicious breakfast deals. Now Wild Bean Cafe is changing. Starting with our Holborough SF Connect location. On the new Wild Bean Cafe menu, you will find amazing freshly prepared food and great barista coffee. We are also improving your cafe experience, creating lovely restaurant areas to sit in as you tuck in.



Everyone who works at bp is driven by a delicious new desire – to create amazing food that will change the Wild Bean Cafe from a stop to a destination.

So why not pop into Holborough SF Connect and try for yourself.