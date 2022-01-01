Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Products and services
  3. Our offers
  4. Wild Bean Cafe
  5. New Wild Bean Cafe Stores
  6. Our Drinks Holborough

Our Drinks

At Wild Bean Cafe, we're doing our part

Good coffee needs flavour and freshness. And we’ve always made ours with freshly-ground beans. Now at our Holborough SF Connect location you’ll be able
to enjoy delicious barista made coffee.  
As a national retailer of high-quality coffee, we take coffee seriously. That’s why at our Holborough SF connect location you’ll not only enjoy barista made coffee but like all our cafe's our bp beans are Rainforest Alliance certified and 100% sustainably sourced. Rainforest Alliance certified means that our farmers are guaranteed a fair price for their crop, and the coffee we sell protects the growers and their fields. In turn, pickers and their families get support with things like education, health and housing.

Our coffee
Reusable Cup

Our coffee

£1 off Wild Bean Cafe Hot Drinks when you use any reusable cup

*Subject to availability. Offer not applicable on Wild Bean Cafe deals or 999 emergency services offer.

Related content

New WBC Stores

Our Food

Ingredients and Nutritional Information